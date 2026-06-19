Padres Notes: Nick Pivetta Unhappy, Michael King Called Out, Manny Machado Talks Former Team
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The San Diego Padres have been without right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta since mid-April, and he is far from happy about it.
Though the veteran appears to be on track to return after the All-Star break, he appeared to downplay his progress on his return a flexor strain in his elbow.
“It’s just making sure my arm can move, and my arm moved fine,” Pivetta said. “It won’t be until I get off a mound and get some length and put something behind the ball that we will know how I feel.”
In other news, right-hander Michael King was called out by manager Craig Stammen amid a frustrating stretch of starts. The skipper spoke specifically on King's most recent outing against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he allowed three earned runs in 4.1 innings of work.
“He wasn’t sharp from the very beginning,” Stammen said. “Tons of 3-2 counts. That’s not him. Drove his pitch count up. He kind of fought through it for four innings, and then the fifth inning, they got to him the third time through the lineup, which has kind of been par for the course for our starting rotation.”
Finally, superstar third baseman Manny Machado spoke on his former team in the Baltimore Orioles and was recently reflecting on how much time has gone by in San Diego.
"It’s crazy because the other day I was looking back. I’ve already been in San Diego more than I was in Baltimore," he said. "It’s even crazy to think about that. I [thought] I spent 10 years there, even though it was only six. It’s crazy to think about because that’s how much it meant to us."
Across his first seven years in the majors as an Oriole, Machado hit .283 with 162 home runs and 471 RBIs. Through eight years in San Diego, Machado has a .269 batting average with 206 home runs and 667 RBIs.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Nick Pivetta Not Happy With Progress From Elbow Injury
Padres Manager Calls Out Michael King Amid Struggles
Padres' Manny Machado Reveals What He Misses Most About His Former Team
Padres Tabbed as Best Landing Spot for 37-Homer Slugger in Blockbuster Trade
Padres' AJ Preller Under Immense Pressure Ahead of Trade Deadline, Says Insider
Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs Slumping Rangers
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson