Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs Slumping Rangers

The San Diego Padres are heading to Texas for a three-game series against the disappointing Rangers.

The Rangers (35-39) are coming off a series sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. They have just one win in their last six games.

The Padres (38-35) have been only slightly better as of late. They're coming off a series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals but have gone 3-3 in their last six games.

This will be the only meeting between the Padres and Rangers this year. Last year, the Padres took two of three games from the Rangers at Petco Park.

Padres Pitching Staff Missing Key Players

The Padres will be without right-handed pitcher Ron Marinaccio for Friday's game as he completes his two-game suspension.

It remains to be seen when Mason Miller rejoins the team from the Bereavement/Family Medical Leave List. He missed the entire three-game series against the Cardinals.

Padres vs Rangers Pitching Probables

Friday, June 19: RHP Randy Vásquez vs. RHP Jacob deGrom

Randy Vásquez is getting the nod in the series opener as he looks to return to his early-season dominance.

Overall, Vásquez has a 3.63 ERA across 74.1 innings this year. However, he's allowed multiple runs in his last five outings, and hasn't completed six innings in that span.

As for Jacob deGrom, he enters this matchup with a 3.17 ERA across 76.2 innings on the year.

He's allowed just two total runs over his last three starts (17 innings) as he's settled in after a bit of a rough patch in May.

Saturday, June 20: RHP Walker Buehler vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Walker Buehler has a 4.14 ERA across 67.1 innings this year, but has arguably been the Padres' most consistent pitcher as of late.

Buehler has allowed just one run in each of his last three starts (15.2 innings). He's allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts.

As for Nathan Eovaldi, he's having a down year after being so dominant in 2025, sporting a 4.22 ERA across 87.1 innings of work.

He's especially struggled as of late, allowing three or more runs in each of his last five starts.

Sunday, June 21: RHP Lucas Giolito vs. LHP MacKenzie Gore

The Padres will likely go with an opener ahead of Giolito, as they did in his start this past week against the Cardinals.

Giolito ended up pitching five innings behind the lefty Wandy Peralta, allowing three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

Overall, Giolito has a 4.56 ERA across 25.2 innings this year (six outings).

As for Gore, he's struggled in his first year with the Rangers after he was traded from the Washington Nationals.

Gore was initially a top Padres prospect, but was traded to the Nationals in the deal that brought Juan Soto to San Diego.

Gore has a 4.27 ERA across 78 innings this year with 86 strikeouts to 35 walks. He's allowed 10 runs over his last three starts (16.2 innings).

How to Watch Padres vs Rangers June 19-21

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 5:05 p.m. PT/8:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 11:35 a.m. PT/2:35 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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