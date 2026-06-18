Padres Tabbed as Best Landing Spot for 37-Homer Slugger in Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres have a few questions to answer ahead of this year's Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The main one is how aggressive the front office wants to be with the Padres falling in the standings over the last few weeks.

The Padres are just 38-35, but the hot start to the season could have the organization believing that a few additions could push them back into serious contention.

San Diego has been one of the worst hitting teams in the league this season, so offense could be a priority.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller has never been shy to pull the trigger on major moves, and the Padres have been linked to some big names this year.

One name that could be a solid move that may go under the radar is outfielder Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels. ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel linked Adell to the Padres, and the fit could make some sense.

Passan and McDaniel gave Adell a "20% chance" to be traded because "Angels owner Arte Moreno continuously tries to win — without putting in the resources necessary to actually win."

Would Jo Adell Be a Good Addition For the Padres?

Adell was once a top prospect for the Angels, but after years of inconsistency, the team almost gave up on him. But in 2025, Adell fully broke out, hitting .236 with 37 home runs and 98 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .778.

The outfielder has followed up that breakout performance with another solid season so far. The 27-year-old has hit .253 with 10 home runs and 41 runs batted in this season, while registering an OPS of .692.

Adding Adell's power threat to the Padres lineup would be a major upgrade, and he has gotten much better defensively, as well. Earlier this season, Adell robbed three home runs in one game, showing the type of impact he can make in the field.

Imagine a defensive outfield with him and Jackson Merrill?

JO ADELL JUST ROBBED A THIRD HOME RUN TONIGHT



HE JUMPED INTO THE STANDS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uWynN27aON — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

Adell has one more season under team control, giving the Padres some flexibility moving forward. San Diego needs both more power and a spark in the offense, and Adell would provide both of these to the team.

If Adell is available, the Padres should look to go after him, while also addressing the starting pitching depth in another move. Or they can do both with the Angels, landing Adell and Reid Detmers in a blockbuster deal.

The Padres have a chance to change the ceiling of this team at the trade deadline, and if the front office plays its cards right, the organization could again be dreaming of a World Series title.

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