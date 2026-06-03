Padres Notes: Outfielder Lost to IL, Catcher Linked to Yankees, Tarik Skubal Trade Package

The San Diego Padres lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2, on Tuesday night and fell to 32-27 on the year. The only offense for the Friars came from a Gavin Sheets two-run shot in the third inning, his 10th home run of the year.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, there was a surprising injured list move made as Ramón Laureano was added to the shelf with right hip inflammation, retroactive to May 31. In a corresponding move, outfielder Jase Bowen was called up and earned the first hit of his MLB career on Tuesday in his debut.

Bowen was hitting .292/.362/.600 in Triple-A El Paso this season with an OPS of .962. He added 13 home runs, 36 RBIs and even stole seven bases in his 49 appearances before being called up.

In other news, a Padres backstop was linked as a potential trade target to the New York Yankees. Joel Sherman of the New York Post spoke on his reasoning for the Bronx Bombers being interested in the catcher.

"I mainly include him for two reasons: 1. The Yankees always liked him when he was a Royal. 2. San Diego head of baseball operations A.J. Preller is generally open to all things, and has traded so many prospects the past few years that he will have to get creative at the deadline to address his club’s needs," Sherman wrote.

Finally, the Padres continue to be linked to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. As many around the baseball world can assume, the price to land a two-time Cy Young award winner won't be cheap.

Preller has never been known to shy away from making a deal that increases his team's chances of making a deep October run, and if the phone rings for someone like Skubal, it must also be assumed that Preller would go all in. A potential trade package was revealed to highlight what that might entail as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Shockingly Place Outfielder on Injured List, Call Up Top Prospect Jase Bowen

Surprise Padres Player Emerging as Potential Yankees Trade Target

Padres' Potential Trade Package in Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade Revealed

Padres' Fernando Tatis Put on Hot Seat Ahead of Critical Month

Padres Tweets of the Day

First Major League hit for Jase! pic.twitter.com/0ZK2EfpuLC — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 3, 2026

Ethan Salas starts his night with an opposite field single to left. pic.twitter.com/L4eE5HGfIZ — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) June 2, 2026

The Milk Man always delivers. pic.twitter.com/lZIPvOlAnh — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 2, 2026

"They'll take something small that probably shouldn't be talked about and blow it up because they want a story."



Nick Castellanos opened up about the challenges of playing in a large market like Philadelphia compared to other places.



(Via: @OnPattison) https://t.co/hhTsIynykK — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 2, 2026

Padres put Ramón Laureano on the 10-day injurer list (hip inflammation).

That will make room for Jase Bowen.



Nick Pivetta to the 60-day IL to get Bowen on the 40-man. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) June 2, 2026

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/pNaoJ53fhN — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 2, 2026

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