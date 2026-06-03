Padres Notes: Outfielder Lost to IL, Catcher Linked to Yankees, Tarik Skubal Trade Package
In this story:
The San Diego Padres lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2, on Tuesday night and fell to 32-27 on the year. The only offense for the Friars came from a Gavin Sheets two-run shot in the third inning, his 10th home run of the year.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, there was a surprising injured list move made as Ramón Laureano was added to the shelf with right hip inflammation, retroactive to May 31. In a corresponding move, outfielder Jase Bowen was called up and earned the first hit of his MLB career on Tuesday in his debut.
Bowen was hitting .292/.362/.600 in Triple-A El Paso this season with an OPS of .962. He added 13 home runs, 36 RBIs and even stole seven bases in his 49 appearances before being called up.
In other news, a Padres backstop was linked as a potential trade target to the New York Yankees. Joel Sherman of the New York Post spoke on his reasoning for the Bronx Bombers being interested in the catcher.
"I mainly include him for two reasons: 1. The Yankees always liked him when he was a Royal. 2. San Diego head of baseball operations A.J. Preller is generally open to all things, and has traded so many prospects the past few years that he will have to get creative at the deadline to address his club’s needs," Sherman wrote.
Finally, the Padres continue to be linked to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. As many around the baseball world can assume, the price to land a two-time Cy Young award winner won't be cheap.
Preller has never been known to shy away from making a deal that increases his team's chances of making a deep October run, and if the phone rings for someone like Skubal, it must also be assumed that Preller would go all in. A potential trade package was revealed to highlight what that might entail as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Shockingly Place Outfielder on Injured List, Call Up Top Prospect Jase Bowen
Surprise Padres Player Emerging as Potential Yankees Trade Target
Padres' Potential Trade Package in Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade Revealed
Padres' Fernando Tatis Put on Hot Seat Ahead of Critical Month
Padres Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson