Padres Notes: Pitcher Sent Down, Fernando Tatis HR Drought, SD Could Void Nick Pivetta Contract

The San Diego Padres demoted one of their best bullpen arms of last season to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. After he debuted towards the end of May 2025, the right-hander posted a 2.06 ERA in 41 appearances last year.

Despite a brief stint on the injured list in September, he was activated before the close of the regular season and even pitched a scoreless inning in the wild-card series. The hope is that he will get back to form in the minors, and upon his return to MLB action, work to lower his 6.08 ERA.

In other news, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. leads MLB in an unfortunate category as his home run drought soldiers on. After Wednesday's loss, the 27-year-old spoke on his frustration with the rough patch.

“I’m doing everything,” Tatis said. “Hitting early, doing batting practice, after [games]. It still doesn’t turn around. I don’t know. Trying to figure it out.”

In addition to being without a long ball, Tatis is hitting .250/.323/.286 with 13 RBIs. Ironically, he is second in MLB in terms of hard-hit rate (batted balls hit 95 mph or higher), doing so 64.7% of the time. He trails just James Wood of the Washington Nationals who does so just 0.1% more.

Finally, the Padres could potentially have the option to void right-hander Nick Pivetta's contract amid his elbow injury due to a clause in the deal he signed ahead of the 2025 campaign. After originally going down during an April 12 start, manager Craig Stammen warned fans that Pivetta would be out for a longer period of time.

“It’s probably going to be more weeks and maybe months than it is just specific days," he said. "We feel pretty confident he’s going to get back this year.”

As things currently stand, Pivetta must return to the mound before Aug. 22 in order to have the option to pick up his option next season. If not, the Padres could void the contract and send him to free agnecy.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Demote Key Pitcher in Surprise Move Amid Struggles

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Leads MLB in Unfortunate Category as Concerns Mount

Padres Could Void Nick Pivetta's Contract Due to Elbow Injury

Lucas Giolito's Former Teammate Calls Him 'Perfect Fit' With Padres

Mason Miller Credits Ruben Niebla for Padres' Pitching Success

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for White Sox Series

Padres Tweets of the Day

Qualified hitters that have not hit a home run this season:



Mike Yastrzemski

Luis Arraez

Luis Rengifo

Nasim Nuñez

Josh Smith

Nick Gonzales

Justin Crawford

Chandler Simpson

FERNANDO TATIS JR. pic.twitter.com/KJCQbMZo2F — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) April 30, 2026

This that sauce, this that dressing. pic.twitter.com/qPilAmuoPN — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 1, 2026

Ethan Salas 🤝 his pitchers



One of the best framers in the minors. pic.twitter.com/kmUwfw28rZ — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 1, 2026

Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan are bringing the Double Down Tour to @PetcoPark on August 16!



With special guests Gavin Adcock, Chase Matthew, Dee Jay Silver, and DJ Rock. Tickets on sale next Friday, May 8 at 10 AM PT: https://t.co/tUyJLWFgpo pic.twitter.com/SlW8gJHPib — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 30, 2026

Current #Padres Runs leaders 👀



🥇 Jackson Merrill - 19

🥈 Manny Machado - 18

🥉 Xander Bogaerts - 14



Getting on base and coming around 💨 Who keeps it rolling? pic.twitter.com/SakIpxwdO2 — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 1, 2026

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