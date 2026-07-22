Padres Notes: Rival Execs Expect Mason Miller Trade, New Owners ‘Hate’ Dodgers, Mets Starter to SD?

The San Diego Padres took down the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, on Tuesday evening to even up the series and improve to 50-51 on the year.

Walker Buehler earned win No. 6 on the year as he struck out three and allowed two runs across 5.2 innings of work. The bullpen allowed just one earned run on two hits for the remainder of the game as Mason Miller slammed the door shut with three strikeouts in the ninth.

Offensively, things could not have been better as Manny Machado, Ty France and Jackson Merrill all had two-hit games with both of Machado's hits being solo home runs. Fernando Tatis Jr. enjoyed a three-hit night, the last of which was belted 474-feet away — the longest home run hit in MLB this season — for a two-run blast.

In other news, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that rival executives around the baseball world believe that Mason Miller will be traded ahead of the deadline.

The closer isn't just playing the best baseball of his career this season, but has established himself as perhaps the best relief pitcher in the game, and one that would get an excellent trade deadline return should president of baseball operations AJ Preller choose to flip him.

Additionally, the new ownership group of the Padres reportedly "hate" the Los Angeles Dodgers. The report came to be when discussing the Dodgers' deep farm system, and how their ability to put an appealing package together for Miller doesn't necessarily mean that the new owners will approve a move that sends him to a divisional foe.

Finally, a former general manager linked a New York Mets starting pitcher to the Padres. Starting pitching has been abysmal for the Friars this season, but as the Aug. 3 deadline approaches, the question now shifts to how much of San Diego's future they are willing to give to part with to address present issues.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Rival Execs 'Convinced' Padres Will Trade Mason Miller at Deadline

Padres' New Ownership Group Reportedly 'Hates' Dodgers

Ex-GM Proposes Padres Land Mets All-Star for Top Prospect Kash Mayfield

Padres-Yankees Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships Out Mason Miller for 3 MLB Players

Yankees Sent Scouts to Padres Game as Trade Deadline Nears

Rival Scout Believes AJ Preller's Padres Job Is on the Line Ahead of Trade Deadline

Padres Tweets of the Day

There are no-doubters, and then there are no-doubters. pic.twitter.com/jTjerdX6Uq — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 22, 2026

The Yankees sent scouts to the Padres game to watch Mason Miller👀👀



The Yankees are planning on aggressively pursuing Miller if he becomes available⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XGITTmzfv9 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 21, 2026

Manny Machado's so hot right now. pic.twitter.com/YhTnQbKMKd — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 22, 2026

Ty gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/IVr8N1EFEE — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 21, 2026

Double the fun. pic.twitter.com/NUkl7FTHcQ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 22, 2026

What a man 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/zkcZOKF1lp — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 22, 2026

All in a day’s work. pic.twitter.com/WbsFFrcG8v — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 22, 2026

The Padres' new owners reportedly HATE the Dodgers and don't want to trade with them, per a rival scout😳😳😳



They're going to fit right in⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mKh7aYaNtW — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 21, 2026

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