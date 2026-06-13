Padres Notes: SD Cuts Ties With Outfielder, Reliever Top Trade Chip, Manny Machado Not Elite?

The San Diego Padres lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 7-3, on Friday and fell to 35-33 on the year.

Right-hander Griffin Canning is still winless in 2026 as he allowed seven earned runs through five innings while striking out six and walking five.

Offensively, Gavin Sheets started things off with an RBI double in the top of the first inning. After the Orioles put up three in the bottom of the frame, Fernando Tatis Jr. responded with an RBI single in the second to come within one. However, Baltimore responded once again with another three-run inning, which was more than enough against San Diego.

Ahead of Friday's defeat, the Friars cut ties with an outfielder hitting .178 across 32 appearances. In a corresponding move, veteran infielder Xander Bogaerts was reinstated from the Paternity List.

Additionally, a Padres reliever was labeled as a potential trade chip by a key insider ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The insider spoke on San Diego's deep bullpen being a reason to perhaps part ways with a hurler in exchange for a return they would otherwise not be able to get.

Finally, another MLB insider made a statement that many Padres fans would disagree with amid a season where Manny Machado is currently hitting .178.

"Machado won't hit .172 all season, as this start is partially the result of that low BABIP on grounders. Expect some upward regression there, but there are still enough red flags here to suggest that he's no longer a reliable middle-of-the-order bat," the insider wrote. "This is what happens to most hitters at age 33 or 34 — and, remember, while Machado was remarkably consistent the past three seasons, his 2023-25 numbers were down from his 2020-22 peak years with the Padres.

"Only seven more years left on his contract."

Machado is in fact 33 years old, but is also a key piece in San Diego's success. He is 8-for-13 in his last three games, two of which were multi-hit games in what is hopefully an indicator for more success to come as the season soldiers on.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Cut Ties With Outfielder in Surprise Move, Reinstate Xander Bogaerts

Padres Reliever Named Biggest Trade Chip Ahead of Deadline

Padres' Manny Machado is No Longer Elite, Says MLB Insider

Padres Manager Doesn't Understand How Fernando Tatis Only Has 2 Home Runs

2 Padres Suddenly in Danger of Losing Roster Spot Following Craig Stammen's Comments

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Maryland Boy. pic.twitter.com/t4U2JYKxE8 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 12, 2026

An MLB insider says Padres' Manny Machado is not elite any longer😳😳😳😳



Do you agree with this? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ReI5ADuZvA — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 12, 2026

Ethan Salas lines a single into left.



He’s hitting .269 this season against southpaws. pic.twitter.com/gb1XkOEe2I — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) June 13, 2026

We have designated OF Bryce Johnson for assignment and reinstated INF Xander Bogaerts from the Paternity List. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 12, 2026

The Padres may target Baltimore Orioles Catcher Adley Rutschman at the deadline, per @ByRobertMurray.



Rutschman would solve the Padres problem at catcher for the near future. He’s a two-time All-Star who has been very good in his early MLB career.



This season, Rutschman has hit… pic.twitter.com/r7y6guZxgc — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) June 13, 2026

Once a star @orioles prospect, Manny Machado is back in Baltimore, as the Padres visit for a three-game series.



He signed autographs and chatted with Orioles fans before Friday’s game.



🎥: @JCTSports pic.twitter.com/T6v1tLuqKY — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 12, 2026

"All these numbers could be good for coaches but we don't need to tell the players every single stat."@HeathBell21 gives his thoughts on analytics in today's game. pic.twitter.com/48krLkxaIw — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) June 12, 2026

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