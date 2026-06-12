Padres Cut Ties With Outfielder in Surprise Move, Reinstate Xander Bogaerts

The San Diego Padres have designated outfielder Bryce Johnson for assignment in a surprise move, the team announced ahead of Friday's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Johnson was DFA'd to make room for infielder Xander Bogaerts, who was reinstated from the Paternity List.

We have designated OF Bryce Johnson for assignment and reinstated INF Xander Bogaerts from the Paternity List. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 12, 2026

When Bogaerts went on the Paternity List, infielder Will Wagner was promoted from Triple-A. In two games, he went 3-for-4 with two walks, and clearly earned a longer stay at the MLB level.

“[He] reminds me of Jake Cronenworth,” manager Craig Stammen said of Wagner. “Those at-bats that we missed from Jake, you know, just the professional, consistent at-bat. He looks very similar in the box, and I think when we traded for him last year, we felt like that’s the type of at-bat we were going to get, is somebody who could control the zone and handle some right-handed pitching for us.

"So he’s definitely, in two days, has impressed us greatly. Not that we didn’t know this before, he just didn’t have as much of an opportunity, but he’s going to get some more opportunities going forward.”

With Wagner appearing safe, it seemed that one of Sung-Mun Song or Jase Bowen would be optioned to Triple-A to make room for Bogaerts.

Both players had struggled in limited MLB action and had options, meaning the Padres wouldn't have to risk losing them to another organization.

Instead, the team cut ties with Johnson, who was out of options and will now head to waivers where he'll be available to the other 29 teams. If he clears waivers, only then will the Padres be able to outright him to Triple-A El Paso.

Why Did Padres Cut Bryce Johnson?

Johnson, 30, appeared in 32 games for the Padres this season, hitting .178 with two runs batted in, five stolen bases, 18 strikeouts to three walks and an OPS of .451.

He was only getting sporadic playing time in May but did get more opportunities in June, appearing in six games and going 2-for-13 with an OPS of .308.

The Padres have liked Johnson's defense and speed, which is what earned him a spot on the initial Opening Day roster this season. However, the team likely felt Bowen could bring the same things as Johnson, while also infecting some much-needed youth on the roster.

“Bryce is a guy who does a lot of things really well,” Stammen said this spring. “Is he going to be your middle of the order bat? Probably not. We have enough of those guys. He’s going to be able to be that puzzle piece that fits in coming in and being a quicker guy on the bases, who can steal a base and run the bases really well. Plus, he’s a guy who we can put in the outfield and feel really good about it defensively."

This is Johnson's second stint for the Padres, as he initially joined the team on a minor league deal in December 2023. Then, after joining the Pittsburgh Pirates in January 2025, he was traded back to the Padres last April in exchange for catcher Brett Sullivan.

In 55 games with the Padres last year, Johnson hit .342 with an OPS of .817.

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