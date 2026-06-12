2 Padres Suddenly in Danger of Losing Roster Spot Following Craig Stammen's Comments

The San Diego Padres have overhauled their roster over the past couple weeks.

Jase Bowen, Samad Taylor and Will Wagner have all been promoted as the team looked to spark a struggling offense. Thus far, the moves have seemed to pay off.

Bowen was promoted when Ramón Laureano went on the injured list while Taylor came up after Nick Castellanos was designated for assignment.

As for Wagner, he was just added this week when Xander Bogaerts went on the Paternity List.

Bogaerts is expected to return ahead of Friday's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. However, Wagner may not be the one losing his spot.

In two games since being promoted, Wagner has gone 3-for-4 with two walks. In a limited time, he's been one of the more productive offensive players for San Diego.

After Wednesday's game, in which he reached in all three of his plate appearances, manager Craig Stammen seemed to hint that he'll be remaining with the big league club moving forward.

“[He] reminds me of Jake Cronenworth,” Stammen said of Wagner. “Those at-bats that we missed from Jake, you know, just the professional, consistent at-bat. He looks very similar in the box, and I think when we traded for him last year, we felt like that’s the type of at-bat we were going to get, is somebody who could control the zone and handle some right-handed pitching for us.

"So he’s definitely, in two days, has impressed us greatly. Not that we didn’t know this before, he just didn’t have as much of an opportunity, but he’s going to get some more opportunities going forward.”

If Wagner is "going to get some more opportunities going forward," that means someone else will have to be sent down when Bogaerts returns — and two players appear to be fighting for one spot.

Sung-Mun Song and Jase Bowen Likely Competing for Final Spot

Barring a surprise injury to someone else, infielder Sung-Mun Song or outfielder Jase Bowen will likely be sent down for Bogaerts.

Song, 29, has struggled in his first year in MLB after spending nine seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization.

Overall, he's 8-for-40 (.200) with four RBIs, four stolen bases, 11 strikeouts to six walks and an OPS of .529.

As for Bowen, he's also struggled in his first MLB action, going 3-for-17 (.176) with two stolen bases, seven strikeouts to one walk and an OPS of ,399.

At this point, the Padres are likely weighing who they prefer to have come off the bench in specific situations.

Bowen is a right-handed hitter while Song is a lefty. Bowen can play the outfield while Song can play shortstop. Both players bring an element of speed, and both are able to be optioned to Triple-A.

The Padres are essentially deciding who they want on the end of their bench moving forward. With Jake Cronenworth still out due to a concussion, they could decide to keep Song as a backup shortstop.

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