Padres Notes: SD Linked to Yankees Star, Bold Trade Idea, Joe Musgrove’s Role Unclear
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The San Diego Padres were named as a likely destination for a New York Yankees star who has the potential to provide a spark to the offense and seamlessly fit into the culture of the team.
The two-time All-Star unleashed a 4.1 bWAR season in 2025, but he followed it up with clear struggles across a down 2026 season. Perhaps he can be had for a lower price point by the budget-conscious Padres.
In other news, budget free agents won't be the only way to improve the roster as president of baseball operations AJ Preller has a reputation when it comes to making trades to improve the team. A bold trade idea is presented that would clear up room in the infield for superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. to return to the dirt, his preferred position on the diamond.
Finally, right-hander Joe Musgrove made his electric 2026 debut during the wild-card round after he was out for nearly two full calendar years. His two appearances in the postseason came in relief, and even though it is assumed that he will return to the rotation — one that can certainly use his talents — Preller recently spoke on not knowing where he will play in the 2027 campaign.
“We’re not starting the offseason like he’s definitely our Opening Day starter next year, our No. 3 starter, our eighth-inning guy,” Preller said on a conference call with reporters this week. “That will be one of the questions for the offseason: What’s the best spot for Joe Musgrove? … That’s what the next couple weeks and months will be about — trying to figure out what’s the best place to put him in so he has a lot of success for us next year.”
The starting rotation was in desperate need of help this season, but after the smoke clears from the offseason and impending lockout, Musgrove's role should become clearer. He had pitched out of the bullpen just one time in four seasons with the Padres ahead of this year's postseason, but only time will tell if that becomes a more familiar sight in San Diego.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Named Top Landing Spot for Yankees All-Star in Free Agency
One Bold Padres Trade That Actually Makes Sense This Offseason
Padres News Owners Send Direct Message to Fans Before Critical Offseason
Padres-Giants Robbie Ray Trade Suddenly Looks One-Sided
Padres' AJ Preller Reveals Plan With Nick Pivetta's $14 Million Option
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson