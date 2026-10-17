Padres Notes: SD Linked to Yankees Star, Bold Trade Idea, Joe Musgrove’s Role Unclear

The San Diego Padres were named as a likely destination for a New York Yankees star who has the potential to provide a spark to the offense and seamlessly fit into the culture of the team.

The two-time All-Star unleashed a 4.1 bWAR season in 2025, but he followed it up with clear struggles across a down 2026 season. Perhaps he can be had for a lower price point by the budget-conscious Padres.

In other news, budget free agents won't be the only way to improve the roster as president of baseball operations AJ Preller has a reputation when it comes to making trades to improve the team. A bold trade idea is presented that would clear up room in the infield for superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. to return to the dirt, his preferred position on the diamond.

Finally, right-hander Joe Musgrove made his electric 2026 debut during the wild-card round after he was out for nearly two full calendar years. His two appearances in the postseason came in relief, and even though it is assumed that he will return to the rotation — one that can certainly use his talents — Preller recently spoke on not knowing where he will play in the 2027 campaign.

“We’re not starting the offseason like he’s definitely our Opening Day starter next year, our No. 3 starter, our eighth-inning guy,” Preller said on a conference call with reporters this week. “That will be one of the questions for the offseason: What’s the best spot for Joe Musgrove? … That’s what the next couple weeks and months will be about — trying to figure out what’s the best place to put him in so he has a lot of success for us next year.”

The starting rotation was in desperate need of help this season, but after the smoke clears from the offseason and impending lockout, Musgrove's role should become clearer. He had pitched out of the bullpen just one time in four seasons with the Padres ahead of this year's postseason, but only time will tell if that becomes a more familiar sight in San Diego.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Named Top Landing Spot for Yankees All-Star in Free Agency

One Bold Padres Trade That Actually Makes Sense This Offseason

Padres News Owners Send Direct Message to Fans Before Critical Offseason

Padres-Giants Robbie Ray Trade Suddenly Looks One-Sided

Padres' AJ Preller Reveals Plan With Nick Pivetta's $14 Million Option

Padres Tweets of the Day

It's going to be another offseason of uncertainty for Joe Musgrove it appears...👀👀



How do you want to see the Padres utilize Musgrove next year, his final season under his 5-year, $100 million contract?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hmUTULKzNv — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 16, 2026

Per source, the Padres are signing 20-year-old Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Nogami for $300K .



At 6'3 & 190 pounds, Nogami's fastball ranged 93-96 mph (semi-hardball) w/ room to add velo. He also features a +splitter and multiple breaking balls ranging 79-84 mph. — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) October 16, 2026

Could Ty France's San Diego homecoming last a little longer? 🤎💛



Preller wants him back, France wants to stay, and @MartyCaswell has the latest on a potential reunion. pic.twitter.com/VIrMlXCG2y — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) October 16, 2026

Here's the biggest free-agent mistake the Padres MUST avoid this winter⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uhMk29MqcS — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 17, 2026

It's early in the Arizona Fall League campaign but Alex McCoy has already displayed some impressive power.



The #Padres outfield prospect connected on the fourth-hardest-hit ball on the circuit since 2015: https://t.co/JQcEYLNW0b pic.twitter.com/4PEEhoukAN — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 16, 2026

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