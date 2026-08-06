Padres Notes: SD Loses Pitcher to Blue Jays, Cuts Ties With 11-Year Veteran, Nick Pivetta Injury Update
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 10-4, on Wednesday and fell to 59-56 on the year, two games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League.
Right-hander Casey Mize had a rough first outing in a Padres uniform, allowing eight earned runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings of work. Kyle Hart struck out three across 2.2 innings of work and Wandy Peralta and Griffin Canning each pitched an inning to close it out.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Padres lost a pitcher to the Toronto Blue Jays after six years in the organization. As a result of activating Jeremiah Estrada from the injured list, the knuckleballer was designated for assignment before the reigning American League champions plucked him off of waivers.
In other news, more ties were cut as a result of activating a pitcher. This time, an 11-year veteran was designated for assignment to make room for Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray.
Finally, there is an injury update regarding Nick Pivetta after a concerning scene during his rehab outing on Tuesday. Just 14 pitches in, Pivetta abruptly left the mound and went straight to the dugout.
On Wednesday, manager Craig Stammen reported it is "all systems forward" with his pitcher who had a recovery day and threw out to 90 feet.
Regardless, Stammen still wanted to temper expectations on not only Pivetta, but Joe Musgrove, as well. He spoke on why he believed president of baseball operations AJ Preller brought in three pitchers (two of which were added to the rotation) despite having two familiar names waiting in the wings of the injured list.
“I think that was the reasoning behind what AJ did,” Stammen said. “We don’t really know what Joe and Nick will be able to provide. We hope that they’re Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta that we’ve watched for a long time, but it’s just hard to predict what could happen.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Lose Pitcher to Blue Jays, Officially Ending 6-Year Tenure With Organization
Padres Cut Ties With 11-Year Veteran, Officially Activate Robbie Ray
Padres Manger Says To 'Temper' Excitement on Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove
MLB Insider Says Padres Could Knock Out Dodgers in 2026 Postseason
Padres Appear to Have Found Their Fifth Starter, Could Suddenly Have Dominant Rotation
Padres Stars React to Dodgers Landing Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson