Padres Notes: SD Loses Pitcher to Blue Jays, Cuts Ties With 11-Year Veteran, Nick Pivetta Injury Update

The San Diego Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 10-4, on Wednesday and fell to 59-56 on the year, two games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League.

Right-hander Casey Mize had a rough first outing in a Padres uniform, allowing eight earned runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings of work. Kyle Hart struck out three across 2.2 innings of work and Wandy Peralta and Griffin Canning each pitched an inning to close it out.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Padres lost a pitcher to the Toronto Blue Jays after six years in the organization. As a result of activating Jeremiah Estrada from the injured list, the knuckleballer was designated for assignment before the reigning American League champions plucked him off of waivers.

In other news, more ties were cut as a result of activating a pitcher. This time, an 11-year veteran was designated for assignment to make room for Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray.

Finally, there is an injury update regarding Nick Pivetta after a concerning scene during his rehab outing on Tuesday. Just 14 pitches in, Pivetta abruptly left the mound and went straight to the dugout.

On Wednesday, manager Craig Stammen reported it is "all systems forward" with his pitcher who had a recovery day and threw out to 90 feet.

Padres manager Craig Stammen says Nick Pivetta had a normal day of recovery and threw out to 90 feet today.



He's getting checked out by doctors as extra precaution, but Stammen says it sounds like it's "all systems forward" right now. — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) August 5, 2026

Regardless, Stammen still wanted to temper expectations on not only Pivetta, but Joe Musgrove, as well. He spoke on why he believed president of baseball operations AJ Preller brought in three pitchers (two of which were added to the rotation) despite having two familiar names waiting in the wings of the injured list.

“I think that was the reasoning behind what AJ did,” Stammen said. “We don’t really know what Joe and Nick will be able to provide. We hope that they’re Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta that we’ve watched for a long time, but it’s just hard to predict what could happen.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Lose Pitcher to Blue Jays, Officially Ending 6-Year Tenure With Organization

Padres Cut Ties With 11-Year Veteran, Officially Activate Robbie Ray

Padres Manger Says To 'Temper' Excitement on Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove

MLB Insider Says Padres Could Knock Out Dodgers in 2026 Postseason

Padres Appear to Have Found Their Fifth Starter, Could Suddenly Have Dominant Rotation

Padres Stars React to Dodgers Landing Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres have officially added Robbie Ray to the roster, making their final "difficult" roster move after the trade deadline🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/2vsP0W01rH — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 5, 2026

A couple Padres stars shared their honest reactions to the Dodgers landing Tarik Skubal in a blockbuster trade before the deadline👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2EubWJUsaE — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 5, 2026

On this day in 2001, Dave Winfield was inducted into the @baseballhall! pic.twitter.com/SIKsAbhV4h — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 5, 2026

Robbie Ray spoke about how he feels joining the Padres, what the last 48 hours have been like for him and how much his playoff experience can help out at this time of year: pic.twitter.com/AQsjy7ad1e — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 5, 2026

The Padres made some notable pitching moves at the deadline. Is this starting rotation enough to take them to a World Series?



"Robbie Ray himself has more quality starts than the entire Padres team, that's a huge difference," says @MartyCaswell. pic.twitter.com/G1aNKglxPU — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 5, 2026

Hear all of what Craig Stammen had to say about Nick Pivetta's status 🔊⬇️ https://t.co/rvKOuMNSBB pic.twitter.com/AeQL66YZIH — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 5, 2026

Reliever Alek Jacob's family lost their home in the Old Trails Fire in Spokane. It was where Alek grew up; his parents lived there for 24 years. Thankfully, his family and their pets are safe, but they lost everything. If you'd like to help, a donation link is below. #Padres pic.twitter.com/Kr0MAzgDuE — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) August 5, 2026

"They are at their best right now offensively, if this keeps up, I don’t want to face them"



Is 2026 the year the Padres finally knock out Los Angeles?@Padres | #ForTheFaithful

🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/IL1lGmMMkA — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) August 5, 2026

“If they make the playoffs and get swept in the wild card round, these trades are still not gonna look great.”



Kyle Glaser points out how important it is for the Padres to make a deep postseason run to justify the aggressive moves they made at the deadline. pic.twitter.com/O6vAYQ31Ku — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) August 6, 2026

Padres manager Craig Stammen said that everyone should "temper" their excitement with the potential returns of Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove😳😳



"There’s a lot of boxes to check before they’re back pitching in the big leagues."⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rI3Hk9jk74 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 5, 2026

Joe Musgrove ✅ pic.twitter.com/IfbBWb5UZq — Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) August 4, 2026

The Padres' offense has been having some success as of late. What changed?



"Their approach at the plate, more patience, has really helped this offense," says @MartyCaswell. pic.twitter.com/PekpyfTEA0 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 5, 2026

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