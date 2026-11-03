Padres Notes: SD Makes Roster Move, Adrian Morejon Receives Offer, Jazz Chisholm to Padres?

The San Diego Padres made a roster move on Monday which prevented a pitcher from entering the free agency pool. In order for the southpaw to not become a potential casualty of the Rule 5 draft, San Diego added the 23-year-old to the 40-man roster despite an injury-riddled 2026 campaign.

In other left-handed pitching news, the Padres gave a qualifying offer to Adrian Morejon.

The 27-year-old proved himself as one of the most elite bullpen arms across the last three seasons, but the one-year, $23.15 million offer may not be enough to keep him in San Diego. With a looming deal of potentially $100 million, only time will tell where Morejon lands. However, when asked after the NLDS if he wants to return to the Padres, he told reporters that “everybody knows that" he does.

“I feel sad because I don’t want to say goodbye,” Morejon said at the time. “But it’s business, and let’s see what happens during the offseason.”

Additionally, the Padres were recently listed as a best fit for New York Yankees All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. The 28-year old possesses tons of talent that can be a key fit for the Padres, and as The Athletic's Jim Bowden noted, no shortage of confidence to go with it.

"Chisholm wasn’t shy in spring training about declaring his goal of hitting 50 homers with 50 steals, numbers he hoped would earn a free-agent contract worth $350 million. Well, he hit 19 homers with 41 steals while hitting just .231, and his dream of a huge long-term contract has gone by the wayside, at least for this offseason. He’ll probably either have to sign a short-term, prove-it deal or a long-term contract with a non-contending team with opt-out clauses," Bowden wrote.

Padres' Mason Miller Named Finalist for National League Reliever of the Year Award

Finally, to the surprise of very few, Mason Miller was named a National League Reliever of the Year finalist. He led the NL in both saves (38) and games finished (57) to go along with a blistering 1.67 ERA this season.

He's the presumed favorite to win the award over Philadelphia Philies closer Jhoan Duran and Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill.

The Reaper 🔥



Mason Miller is a 2026 NL Relief Pitcher of the Year finalist! pic.twitter.com/TJsNrImDrC — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 3, 2026

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Roster Move, Prevent Pitcher From Entering Free Agency

Padres Make Official Offer to Adrian Morejon in Free Agency

Padres Listed as Best Fit for Yankees All-Star Projected to Sign $128 Million Deal

Padres' Adrian Morejon Linked to 2 National League Rivals as Best Fits

Forgotten Padres All-Star Projected to Sign 1-Year, $11 Million Deal in Free Agency

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres have tendered the qualifying offer to All-Star LHP Adrian Morejon🚨🚨🚨🚨



Here's everything you need to know about what it means (read below)⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mRTcHLiorF — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 2, 2026

Yes/No:



Should the Padres bring back Casey Mize❓ pic.twitter.com/egjZhWqhYK — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) November 3, 2026

A forgotten Padres free agent is former All-Star outfielder Ramon Laureano, who missed a majority of 2026 after undergoing surgery...



Could the Padres look to bring him back? Here's what his potential contract could look like👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UftYP90034 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 2, 2026

Eight players received the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer today. The deadline to accept it is Nov. 17.



Randy Arozarena (Mariners)

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs)

Brandon Lowe (Pirates)

Trevor Rogers (Orioles)

Adrian Morejon (Padres)

David Bednar (Yankees)

Jake Bauers (Brewers)… — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 2, 2026

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