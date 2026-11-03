Padres Make Roster Move, Prevent Pitcher From Entering Free Agency

The San Diego Padres' pitching depth was tested in 2026. After more than half of their starting rotation became free agents after the World Series ended, that depth could be tested even more next season.

Against this backdrop, the last thing the Padres want to do is lose a major-league ready pitcher to free agency or in the Rule 5 draft — even if it's unclear when the next Rule 5 draft will be held.

Left-hander Luis Gutierrez, who was eligible to be selected in the annual winter draft, needed to be added to the Padres' 40-man roster by Dec. 1 to ensure he remained in the organization through next year. He also could have entered minor league free agency.

Gutierrez was the only Rule 5-eligible prospect the Padres added to their 40-man roster on Monday.

We have tendered a qualifying offer to LHP Adrian Morejon and selected LHP Luis Gutierrez to the Major League roster. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 2, 2026

Who is Luis Gutierrez?

A 23-year-old left-hander from Venezuela, Gutierrez saw action at four different minor-league levels in 2026. Injuries limited him to 13 starts, and his 7.71 ERA in a two-start sample at Triple-A wasn't an improvement over 2025 (5.40 in one start).

Gutierrez was eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 draft last year as well, but remained with the Padres. Considering most industry analysts rank the Padres' farm system at or near the bottom of the 30 major league organizations, perhaps it's unsurprising that their No. 12 prospect (per MLB Pipeline) didn't draw much interest.

Still, it isn't hard to see why the Padres were willing to give Gutierrez one of their 40 major league roster spots at this stage of the offseason. He has the requisite four-pitch mix (four-seamer, sinker, slider, changeup) needed to turn a lineup over multiple times and, according to Statcast, can reach back for 97-mph fastball velocity from the left side.

Another incremental improvement could help Gutierrez move up the depth chart, and possibly compete for a rotation spot in spring training. Given the Padres' current needs, he has a fighting chance.

Even if it takes another year, or he winds up moving to the bullpen, the Padres appear willing to bet on Gutierrez's long-term upside.

Several other Padres minor leaguers will be eligible for the Rule 5 draft, including right-handed reliever Tucker Musgrove, left-hander Jagger Haynes, and outfielders Braedon Karpathios and Jake Cunningham. It only takes one team to be interested in one of these players for them to be chosen.

That said, the Rule 5 draft typically is held on the final day of the Winter Meetings in December. This year, there will be no Winter Meetings if a lockout goes into effect as expected on Dec. 1. It's unclear when it might be held, because a new Collective Bargaining Agreement must be in place first.

For Gutierrez, the Rule 5 draft is one less thing to worry about this winter.

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