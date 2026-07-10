Another Padres All-Star Reliever Emerging as Surprise Trade Candidate

The San Diego Padres have some big decisions to make over the next few weeks as the trade deadline quickly approaches.

With a recent losing skid, the Padres are now being viewed as a team that could potentially become sellers at the deadline. San Diego finds itself outside the playoff picture, and with limited assets moving forward, adding for the future could be the smart play.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller has normally not acted with a seller's mentality at trade deadlines, so he'll have some tough choices to make. One name that could be interesting for San Diego to consider trading is relief pitcher Adrian Morejon.

Morejon has put together a solid season for the Padres, posting an ERA of 3.45 over 47 innings. MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network mentioned Morejon as a potential surprise trade candidate that the Padres could consider moving.

"The Padres for me, with something of a difficult payroll for AJ Preller to manage, they may buy and sell, and the name that to me stands out is the lefty Adrian Morejon, who has been an All-Star in his career," Morosi said. "Another great season by him, but he's on an expiring contract, and when you're a team that's in the middle and you are not quite sure what direction you can go, but you've got this reliever on an expiring contract, it's a really good idea to listen."

Could the Padres make LHP Adrian Morejon available ahead of the Trade Deadline?@jonmorosi mentions the 2025 All-Star as a name to watch ahead of August 3rd. pic.twitter.com/3F3MuHcVae — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 9, 2026

The Padres entered the year with a strong bullpen that was expected to help carry the rest of the roster. To this point, the relievers have been the strength of this team, but with the other groups not doing their part, the team may consider moving someone like Morejon.

Teams all across the league could be looking to add a player like Morejon at the deadline, creating a potential bidding war for the Padres. The left-hander has spent his entire career in San Diego, but due to his contract situation, the front office may look to net some assets for him rather than possibly lose him for nothing in free agency this winter.

The Padres have also been dealing with trade rumors around star closer Mason Miller. Trading away Morejon could allow them to keep Miller in town, which would be the preference of the club anyway.

It remains to be seen if the Padres will act as buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, but since the team has multiple holes to fill, we could see a dual mindset take place.

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