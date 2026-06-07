Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases Veteran, Manny Machado Hates Analytics, More
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The San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets, 3-2, on Saturday night, finally bringing a halt to their losing streak and improving to 33-30 on the year.
The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, and Fernando Tatis Jr. then tied things up with an RBI single in the third.
Then, a Marcus Semien solo home run gave the Mets a 2-1 lead in the seventh, and in the bottom half of the inning, catcher Freddy Fermin hit a two-run shot to give the Padres a 3-2 lead. It was Fermin's first home run of the year.
On the pitching side of things, right-hander Griffin Canning had a great bounce back outing, allowing just one run over five innings with six strikeouts against his former team. Mason Miller locked down his 18th save of the season in the ninth inning.
In other news, the Padres officially released veteran Nick Castellanos after he was designated for assignment earlier in the week.
Castellanos appeared in 39 games with the Padres, hitting .191 with four home runs and an OPS of .560.
Now, he's back in free agency.
Additionally, Manny Machado went on a rant about analytics this weekend, talking about how different the game is from when he first came into the league.
“The game’s evolving, man. It’s definitely getting harder to play. It’s definitely getting more strategic,” Machado said. “I just wish we can get the analytics out of the way. I think there’s too many stats out there. Too many stats, way too many numbers. I don’t even know half of the stuff that goes up there. I look at the board sometimes, and I even ask some of the guys, like, ‘What is WCCVBB, whatever it is? What are these names that are being created?’
"I mean, it’s just crazy to even keep up with.”
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Officially Release Former All-Star After Disappointing Season
Padres' Manny Machado Believes MLB Should Get Rid of the Analytics
What Prospects Could Padres Trade in Blockbuster Deadline Deal?
Former Yankees Reliever Says Padres Are Better in Key Aspect
Padres Insider Wonders if Manny Machado is Injured — Or Suddenly Declining
Padres Predicted to Trade Mason Miller in Shocking Deadline Blockbuster
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.