Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases Veteran, Manny Machado Hates Analytics, More

The San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets, 3-2, on Saturday night, finally bringing a halt to their losing streak and improving to 33-30 on the year.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, and Fernando Tatis Jr. then tied things up with an RBI single in the third.

Then, a Marcus Semien solo home run gave the Mets a 2-1 lead in the seventh, and in the bottom half of the inning, catcher Freddy Fermin hit a two-run shot to give the Padres a 3-2 lead. It was Fermin's first home run of the year.

On the pitching side of things, right-hander Griffin Canning had a great bounce back outing, allowing just one run over five innings with six strikeouts against his former team. Mason Miller locked down his 18th save of the season in the ninth inning.

In other news, the Padres officially released veteran Nick Castellanos after he was designated for assignment earlier in the week.

Castellanos appeared in 39 games with the Padres, hitting .191 with four home runs and an OPS of .560.

Now, he's back in free agency.

Additionally, Manny Machado went on a rant about analytics this weekend, talking about how different the game is from when he first came into the league.

“The game’s evolving, man. It’s definitely getting harder to play. It’s definitely getting more strategic,” Machado said. “I just wish we can get the analytics out of the way. I think there’s too many stats out there. Too many stats, way too many numbers. I don’t even know half of the stuff that goes up there. I look at the board sometimes, and I even ask some of the guys, like, ‘What is WCCVBB, whatever it is? What are these names that are being created?’

"I mean, it’s just crazy to even keep up with.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release Former All-Star After Disappointing Season

Padres' Manny Machado Believes MLB Should Get Rid of the Analytics

What Prospects Could Padres Trade in Blockbuster Deadline Deal?

Former Yankees Reliever Says Padres Are Better in Key Aspect

Padres Insider Wonders if Manny Machado is Injured — Or Suddenly Declining

Padres Predicted to Trade Mason Miller in Shocking Deadline Blockbuster

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres' Manny Machado believes the league is getting too analytics-driven.



“I just wish we can get the analytics out of the way. I think there’s too many stats out there. Too many stats, way too many numbers. I don’t even know half of the stuff that goes up there." pic.twitter.com/nOXQYW5Cc5 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 6, 2026

The Ferminator 🦾 pic.twitter.com/K5VhOp2XIH — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 7, 2026

Couple days ago, Craig Stammen spoke about the Padres needing to catch a break on offense, just something that oddly goes their way, and ... this qualifies. Tied at 1 in the third. pic.twitter.com/SfNKd3d3VM — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) June 7, 2026

A former Yankees reliever says the Padres are much BETTER in a key aspect👀👀 pic.twitter.com/s5i2mYlUim — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 6, 2026

When you've struggled as much as the Padres have with RISP, sometimes you need to get creative. But this was ... not great. pic.twitter.com/hhCSqSXJLU — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) June 7, 2026

RHP Huascar Brazobán will start for the Mets tomorrow — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) June 7, 2026

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