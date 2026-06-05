Padres Predicted to Trade Mason Miller in Shocking Deadline Blockbuster

The San Diego Padres are expected to be aggressive in making roster additions at the upcoming trade deadline, likely centered around starting pitching and the lineup.

This team has exceeded expectations so far this season, but they've started to fall back down to earth over the last few weeks. With this, we could see president of baseball operations A.J. Preller look to be active to improve the team this summer.

The Padres have an excellent bullpen, led by star closer Mason Miller, but this isn't enough to win. Even with Miller being in Cy Young conversations this season, he can't carry the team alone.

At the end of the day, the Padres need to have a lead late in games for Miller to be valuable.

So, one MLB insider decided to ask a controversial question: Could the Padres look to do the unthinkable and move on from Miller?

MLB analyst Chris Rose believes that they could, and predicted that they'll look into the idea over the next few months.

"My prediction is that Mason Miller gets traded for the second straight year, and he is going coast to coast and will try to bolster the bullpen for the New York Yankees in a major, major deal," Rose said.

Rose mentioned George Lombard Jr. as the centerpiece going back to the Padres in this trade.

The thinking behind the prediction from Rose is that the Padres need more help, as this team isn't currently constructed to win the World Series. Thus, focusing on adding more help that could also benefit the future could make some sense.

"The worst thing you can do is have the best closer in the business on a team that can not win the World Series," Rose said. "So I don't care how A.J. Preller shops in New York's baseball player market, go figure out a way to make your team better than the way it is right now."

Does Trading Mason Miller Make Sense for Padres?

On the surface, the idea of trading Miller seems head-scratching, especially with how dominant he has been this season.

But Rose does make a good point that this team isn't on pace to be a true World Series contender, and with that as the reality, having Miller doesn't help them as much as they hoped.

The core of star players, including Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, aren't getting any younger, so the team needs to maximize their current odds to win. Losing Miller would hurt, but this is a move that could help set the Padres up for success well beyond this year.

The Yankees may pay premium prices to land Miller, as the team was interested in landing him before the Padres did last season. San Diego could also recoup a ton of assets that they lost when they landed Miller from the Athletics last year.

However, the team in all likelihood won't consider trading Miller this season, and instead, will look to add to the roster with him on the team.

There are pros and cons to trading Miller, but moving him now could look like the team waving the white flag, and with the new ownership group in place, this isn't the message the Padres want to send out.

Instead, the Padres will likely continue to retool, and be glad to have baseball's best closer on their team for the foreseeable future.

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