Padres Notes: SD Signs Veteran Pitcher, Games 1 and 2 Starters Announced, Walker Buehler’s Role

The San Diego Padres signed a veteran pitcher to a minor league deal ahead of their National League Division Series matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. The 31-year-old last appeared on a major league mound in 2021 as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Speaking of the NLDS, the Padres will feature southpaw Robbie Ray on the mound for Game 1. The two-time Cy Young award winner spoke about what it means to him to be entrusted with the opportunity to kick off the next leg of their postseason run.

"Super thrilled for the opportunity and the trust that this team has put into me, that Craig has put into me," Ray said on Friday. "Obviously, a really good ballclub. I have to stick to my game plan and kind of be willing to adapt as well. I think especially with the hitters that they have, they're really good at putting the ball in play."

For Game 2, Michael King will get the nod. After a 3.21 ERA over the course of the regular season (and a 2.93 ERA since the All-Star break), his 2026 postseason debut included seven scoreless innings, just one hit (an infield single) and eight strikeouts to kick off the National League wild-card series.

Though many thought that right-hander Walker Buehler would be the man to start Game 1, especially with 18 postseason starts totaling a 3.07 ERA, manager Craig Stammen provided his reasoning as to why the 2024 World Series hero didn't get the opportunity to start either of the first two NLDS games.

"Walker will play a big role in this series at some point," Stammen said on Friday. "I don't know when that is. But he's got such a playoff pedigree that it will be hard for us to leave him out and not give him a chance to put his mark on the series."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign Former Cardinals, Braves Pitcher Ahead of NLDS vs Brewers

Padres Announce Surprise Starting Pitcher for NLDS Game 1 vs Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers

Padres Manager Addresses Walker Buehler's Postseason Role After NLDS Game 1 Snub

Joe Musgrove Felt Like He Let Padres Down Amid Grueling 2-Year Rehab

Padres' AJ Preller Has Clear Message on Craig Stammen's Future With Organization

Padres Tweets of the Day

No Time Like October pic.twitter.com/5tgFE14dn8 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 3, 2026

Craig Stammen explained his decision to go with Robbie Ray as his Game 1 starter, what kind of role Walker Buehler will have in the NLDS and the recent success the Padres have had against top-end starting pitchers: pic.twitter.com/ckXb3F9iRy — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 2, 2026

Postcards from Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/vfVfhn1pOD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 3, 2026

The Padres have something the Brewers DON’T: HOME RUN POWER. 💥@Sweendog9 says the long ball could be San Diego’s biggest weapon for stealing a game in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/amU76xcQ2o — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) October 2, 2026

Manny in the cage. pic.twitter.com/rt1iGFxa02 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 2, 2026

The scene is set. pic.twitter.com/4pa5YeLC5L — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 2, 2026

The Man in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/CFHB3OhKy0 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 2, 2026

This is EXACTLY why you pay for Xander Bogaerts. 💰@Sweendog9 says the two-time World Series champ’s calmness and October experience could be invaluable for Manny Machado and the Padres. pic.twitter.com/mKkhpKPA97 — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) October 2, 2026

A check-in from Milwaukee with @SammyLev.



Game 1 in under 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/f0f1D05T4G — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 3, 2026

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