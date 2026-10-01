Padres Notes: SD Sweeps Cubs, NLDS Schedule Revealed, Joe Musgrove and Ethan Salas Make History

The San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs, 4-1, on Wednesday evening and advanced to the National League Division Series to face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta struck out four in 3.1 innings of work while allowing an earned run, but the bullpen combined for just one walk and one hit for the remainder of the evening.

Offensively, a Xander Bogaerts RBI single started the scoring on Wednesday night while Ethan Salas — in the 20-year-old's first postseason plate appearance — notched a sacrifice fly to double the lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Gavin Sheets hit a towering two-run home run to extend the advantage.

Following the game, the schedule was finalized for the NLDS which will begin on Saturday. First pitch for Saturday's Game 1 is 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET. First pitch for Sunday's Game 2 will be 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

In other news, right-hander Joe Musgrove made some incredible history not seen since 1945 after his emotional performance to close out Tuesday's game. He spoke on how special the moment was after nearly two years away and the roaring Petco Park crowd that added to the atmosphere.

“It’s humbling to see the ovation that I got,” Musgrove said. “It’s been really hard for me to sit back and, you know, with the contract and all, and not pitch for two years. I’ve done everything in my power to get back on the mound, and it just hasn’t gone my way. But to still be welcomed back like that and give me that boost in the ninth was huge.”

Finally, it wasn't the only history made during the wild-card round as Salas became the youngest player to ever appear as a catcher in a postseason game. With an RBI on a sacrifice fly, Salas will look to collect his first-career postseason hit this October and hopefully add to his RBI total in the NLDS.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Joe Musgrove Makes MLB History Not Seen Since 1945 in Wild-Card Win

Former Dodgers Star Helped Padres Land One of Their Most Important Players This Year

Padres Receive Unfortunate Michael King Prediction Ahead of Offseason

Padres Lineup for Wild-Card Game 2 vs Cubs: Ethan Salas Starting in Historic Feat

Joe Musgrove Made Huge Impact on Padres' Postseason Before He Even Threw a Pitch

Padres Tweets of the Day

Coming in hot 😂 pic.twitter.com/lGRDNcAVvz — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 1, 2026

Joe Musgrove had a storybook return to the Padres on Tuesday night, closing out wild-card Game 1.



Before even throwing a pitch, though, he made a huge impact on his team's postseason⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lx6fa6jJoS — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 30, 2026

GAVIN SHEETS INTO THE SAN DIEGO NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/jihtlWA1NR — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2026

holy sheets, stadium noise only pic.twitter.com/ulMUHeS3hV — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 1, 2026

An outstanding rendition of our National Anthem performed by saxophonist Jason Brown, the first person to ever perform the National Anthem at Petco Park in 2004: pic.twitter.com/TlCXVUiJk5 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 1, 2026

Ethan Salas is now the youngest catcher to appear in a Postseason game 😲



Bob Didier previously held the mark after starting Game 1 of the 1969 NLCS at 20 years and 230 days old



(MLB x @AbbVie) https://t.co/xZAJ7Ndxv4 pic.twitter.com/dYlYE8LTFd — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2026

"HOLY SHEETS, HOLY SHEETS"



Padres fans were chanting ... Gavin Sheets delivered. pic.twitter.com/HOINN6xp9x — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2026

"He's really moving the ball around like an artist."



Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw breaks down Ethan Salas during the MLB playoff debut of the @Padres' top prospect: pic.twitter.com/HtHOzKVX2Y — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 1, 2026

Craig Stammen on Nick Pivetta's journey to this moment tonight and the value that Xander Bogaerts brings this time of year: pic.twitter.com/4Ba3EditVy — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 30, 2026

"Some things really are bigger than baseball..."



The return of Joe Musgrove, Michael King nearly flawless and the offense dominates.



The Padres have a perfect start to the NL Wild Card as they dominate the Cubs in game one, 8-0. pic.twitter.com/vI5QMoA2ge — Jake Garegnani (@JakeGaregnani) September 30, 2026

Jackson Merrill was asked if he believes this year's team feels different to him than previous iterations of the Padres: pic.twitter.com/RmO5bh5gOx — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 30, 2026

Mud’s ready to go. pic.twitter.com/RSX0TcIKBL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 1, 2026

Drew Brees' ceremonial first pitch: pic.twitter.com/unbEAxdbIS — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 1, 2026

Ain’t nobody fresher than our clique. pic.twitter.com/ijxmSOX2mI — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 1, 2026

Mason Miller on the camaraderie of the Padres bullpen: pic.twitter.com/jjtRw1uxG5 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 30, 2026

Highest OPS in MLB postseason history, min. 70 PA’s:



1) Babe Ruth (1.211 OPS)

2) Lou Gehrig (1.208 OPS)

3) FERNANDO TATIS JR. (1.178 OPS) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RXtq4yQOUU — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 30, 2026

José E. Feliciano wearing shoes with the logo honoring Peter Seidler 💛 pic.twitter.com/bfPQ7a9qxe — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 30, 2026

Machado, Merrill and France looking on as 20-year-old Ethan Salas takes bp ahead of tonight's playoff start pic.twitter.com/95j49q9ZmV — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 30, 2026

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