Padres Lineup for Wild-Card Game 2 vs Cubs: Ethan Salas Starting in Historic Feat

The San Diego Padres are one win away from the National League Division Series.

On Tuesday, the Padres dominated the Chicago Cubs, 8-0, to take a 1-0 lead in the wild-card series.

On Wednesday, San Diego will look to win the series and head to Milwaukee for the NLDS.

"It's just one game, and we've got a job to do to finish the series off," manager Craig Stammen said on Tuesday night. "We've got to come [Wednesday] and bring it. The Cubs are a great team. They didn't play their best game [Tuesday night], but I guarantee they're going to play their best game [Wednesday].

"So we've got to match them. We've got the San Diego faithful behind us. I know we're going to feel that extra man behind us that's going to give us a little extra boost. If we can get them going again like we did [Tuesday], we have a good chance."

Padres vs Cubs Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta is taking the mound for the Padres on Wednesday night looking to send them to the NLDS.

Just a month ago, Pivetta likely didn't see himself in this spot after spending nearly five months on the injured list with an elbow injury.

However, he never gave up, and is now in position to clinch a postseason series for San Diego.

"High level of confidence with Nick," Stammen said. "What a road he’s been on this year also. We talk about that with a lot of our players, but for him, when it didn’t look great at the beginning of the season and him to put in the work throughout an entire season and not know if he’s ever going to get back, and then get back to rehab outing and have it end, the first one, the way it did and things might look bleak but he stuck with it, and now he’s one of our best pitchers and been one of our best pitchers down the stretch, and he’s just a guy that we trust."

Pivetta made four starts after coming off the IL on Sept. 7, allowing three runs over 18.2 innings for a 1.45 ERA.

"I wouldn’t say I’ve gotten lucky, but I think the fact that I’ve been able to pick it up where I left off last year versus where I started the beginning of the year, just feeling healthy. I think we’re just rolling with something that’s really special, and I’m kind of just going to stay in that mode," Pivetta said. "I can’t tell you why it’s kind of grooving right now. All I can say is I’m healthy, I’m feeling good, and I’m excited for the next step."

Pivetta faced the Cubs in Game 1 of the wild-card series last year, allowing two runs over five innings with nine strikeouts.

"It’s a whole lineup, make good contact, they don’t swing outside of the zone," Pivetta said of the Cubs. "It’s just trying to keep them off balance, but always sticking to my strengths and doing what I do best and just see where that night goes. Just enjoy the moment and have fun at the same time too because it’s very special."

The Cubs are countering with right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman, who joined the team at the trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Across nine starts with Chicago, Gausman went 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 50.1 innings. Overall this season, he had a 4.51 ERA across 32 starts.

Gausman faced the Padres on July 12 as a member of the Blue Jays, allowing three runs over six innings with eight strikeouts. He's made 14 career postseason appearances, sporting a 3.83 ERA with 56 strikeouts over 56.1 innings.

Padres Starting Lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Dustin Harris, LF Manny Machado, 3B Ty France, 1B Jackson Merrill, CF Xander Bogaerts, SS Ethan Salas, C Austin Hays, DH Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Salas is getting the start behind the plate, and will become the youngest player to catch a game in postseason history at 20 years old.

How to Watch Padres vs Cubs Wild-Card Game 2 on Wednesday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 30 is 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Peacock and NBCSN.

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