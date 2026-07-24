Padres Notes: SD Trades Reliever, Mason Miller Trade Odds, Griffin Canning DFA Time?

The San Diego Padres lost to the Atlanta Braves, 6-5, on Thursday and fell to 50-53 on the year.

Any contest against Braves southpaw Chris Sale is a tough ask, but the 37-year-old struck out 11 Padres across six innings of work. On the other side of the mound, right-hander Griffin Canning struck out four, but allowed four earned runs across 2.2 frames behind an opener.

Offensively, the scoring started in the second inning for the Padres as Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a bases loaded walk. Three pitches later, Luis Rengifo continued his hot streak (hitting .407 in his first six games as a Padre) and notched a two-run single.

The Padres entered the eighth inning down 6-3, but a Ty France two-run home run (No. 16 on the year) got the Friars within one. Despite Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. collecting back-to-back two-out singles in the ninth inning, Rengifo was struck out in three pitches and both the game and the series were decided.

Shortly after the game ended, the Padres traded away relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The right-hander posted a 4.79 ERA across 47 innings pitched before he was designated for assignment and ultimately flipped for international signing bonus considerations.

In other news, the Padres have another relief pitcher who has been linked to being dealt this deadline in closer Mason Miller. His odds to be traded ahead of Aug. 3 were surprisingly high, according to MLB insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN.

"Less than a year after giving up one of the top prospects in baseball in shortstop Leo De Vries to acquire Miller, the Padres are considering moving him," they wrote. "Miller is a true game changer, the king of the ninth, and with even the best teams always in need of another lockdown reliever, Miller's status will run parallel with the Padres'. If they don't turn things around soon, he could be an ex-Padre by Aug. 3."

Finally, it might be time to designate Canning for assignment after the kind of performance he displayed on Thursday and with San Diego losing another game by a single run. The margin for error is razor thin at this point in the season, and if someone isn't pulling their weight in an already underwhelming rotation, their time in San Diego should be coming to an end.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Trade, Send Reliever to Pirates

Padres' Mason Miller Given Surprisingly High Trade Odds Ahead of Deadline

One Player Padres Must DFA If They're Serious About Making Playoff Push

Padres Announce Promising Update on Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Most Important Series of Season vs Marlins

Padres Tweets of the Day

Manny Machado: 3 homers in last 2 games



Fernando Tatis Jr.: 3 homers in last 4 games



Jackson Merrill: 3 homers in last 3 games — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) July 22, 2026

Padres would need to be "blown away" by an offer to trade Mason Miller, per @ByRobertMurray. pic.twitter.com/lWCJOFJEGR — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 23, 2026

TY FRANCE STAYS HOT pic.twitter.com/W6sKeQS7Z1 — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) July 23, 2026

The San Diego Padres need to move on from RHP Griffin Canning if they're serious about making a playoff push...



It's time to DFA him (read why below)⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h2jBDhOsbK — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 23, 2026

Mason Miller in the Yankees' bullpen is a terrifying thought for the American League contenders. pic.twitter.com/fqChfSvB9k — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 23, 2026

Manny Machado is on pace for:



35 HR (Highest since 2019)

94 RBI (6th consecutive 90+ RBI season)

8+ OAA (highest since 2023)



But also has:



.202 BA (career-low)

98 wrc+ (lowest since rookie year)

21.8% K% (career-high)



He has a CRAZY .200 BABIP!



pic.twitter.com/aK4iJqUWKF — LouisAnalysis (@LouisAnalysis) July 23, 2026

#Padres probables for Miami:



Fri: RHP Germán Márquez (4-2, 5.24)

Sat: LHP JP Sears (2-3, 4.38)

Sun: RHP Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.23) — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) July 23, 2026

Was anyone else fooled on who was scoring the first Padres run of the game? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ba7CUZfhHD — JeanClaudeFanDan (@PadreFanDan) July 23, 2026

Pirates Acquire Ron Marinaccio, Designate Dennis Santana For Assignment https://t.co/Mo4tTrVsHk pic.twitter.com/wtJ5IzIJF9 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 23, 2026

The Padres announced promising updates on RHPs Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta as they continue to attempt late-season returns⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YR1r3deLZM — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 23, 2026

🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨



We’re excited to welcome @castoinev to El Paso this August! He’ll be bringing Scooby for a night packed with tricks, laughs, and entertainment!!!



Join us August 13 for Bark at the Park presented by GECU featuring Christian & Scooby!!

🎟️ https://t.co/YauuLxcp30 pic.twitter.com/JDV0V4eYDH — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 23, 2026

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