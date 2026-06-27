Padres Notes: Veteran Elects to Leave Organization, Friars Sign Utility Man, Ty France Injury Update

The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-1, on Friday night and improved to 43-37 on the year.

Right-handed pitcher and former Dodger Walker Buehler earned his fifth win for the Padres as he delivered five strikeouts across 5.1 innings of work with three hits, three walks and just one earned run. Yuki Matsui, Jason Adam, Adrian Morejon and Wandy Peralta combined for just four hits across the final 3.2 innings as the Friars' bullpen dominance continued.

On the offensive side of things, Ty France got things started with a three-run home run in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. San Diego exploded for another four runs in the eighth inning to add insult to injury as Sung-Mun Song collected a two-run pinch-hit single, Rodolfo Durán brought Song home with a double and Fernando Tatis Jr. put the final nail in the coffin with an RBI single.

Unfortunately, France was removed from the game in the ninth inning after getting hit by a 98.9 mph fastball earlier in the game. He initially stayed in the game, but manager Craig Stammen said he re-aggravated it on a slide in the eighth inning.

He's set to undergo X-rays and be evaluated on Saturday.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres signed a veteran utility man who was released from the Milwaukee Brewers. With his ability to play all over the infield and even corner outfield positions, the career .246 hitter will look to also provide some relief with his bat.

In other news, a Friars veteran elected to leave the team and head to free agency. After being designated for assignment earlier this week, he cleared waivers and was sent to Triple-A El Paso, but declined to test the free agency waters.

Finally, right-hander Nick Pivetta has a positive update on the road to his recovery. After throwing his first bullpen in his progression earlier this week, Padres insider Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune provided the promising update.

"Pivetta could conceivably be back pitching for the Padres in late July," Acee said. "But those familiar with the process stress the timelines [of Pivetta and Joe Musgrove] are fluid based on how the pitchers feel as they take each step."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Veteran Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency

Padres Sign Veteran Utility Man Ahead of Series With Dodgers

Padres' Nick Pivetta Has Positive Injury Update as Return Timeline Gets Clearer

Padres' Fernando Tatis Says He Could Be the 'Best Player in the World'

Padres Suddenly Have New Option to Fix Starting Rotation

Padres Release Lineup for Series Opener vs Roki Sasaki, Dodgers

Padres Tweets of the Day

Sung-Mun Song with a two-run single!



Padres lead 5-1 in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/32RtCyByVy — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 27, 2026

A producir como sea. pic.twitter.com/5W9HJx6u0s — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 27, 2026

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. says he can be the "best player in the world" if he's doing one thing👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/iqcIiwBBpA — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 27, 2026

Ty France smashed a 3-run shot to put the Padres ahead in the 2nd!



🎙️ @jesseagler pic.twitter.com/a0oVOazfrS — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 27, 2026

Tune in this weekend! pic.twitter.com/OYNqPzfQ9l — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 26, 2026

Mass exit from the third base line after #padres blow this one open in 8th. pic.twitter.com/XRFq1lELlG — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) June 27, 2026

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