Padres' Fernando Tatis Says He Could Be the 'Best Player in the World'

After a very long slump to open the season, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has started to look more like himself at the plate.

Tatis still doesn't have his normal power, but he's made a difference without it. Over his last 10 games overall, Tatis has hit .316 with 12 hits, one home run, six runs batted in and an OPS of .857.

Part of this has been due to him hitting the ball harder than normal, and to Tatis' credit, he has seen some bad luck at the plate this year. When asked about finally hitting the ball hard, Tatis had some interesting comments about his potential.

“Contact point,” Tatis said. “If I would have been doing that every single day, I’m the best baseball player in the world. But it’s a challenge every single day, and we go out there to compete.”

Overall, Tatis has hit .283 with three home runs, 28 runs batted in and 19 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .714. Even while his power numbers have been absent this year, Tatis has done all the little things well to help the Padres win games.

But the veteran isn't focusing on his power, and instead has made it a point to just put his best foot forward on the field.

“The home runs will come,” Tatis said. “And if not, whatever. But we’re here to play good baseball. Obviously, homers are a great part of it. But I’m gonna keep going out there, get on base for the team, feel good, have good at-bats out there and just try to hit the ball hard all around the field.”

Tatis will continue to put the work in to help get over his lack of power this season, and the Padres have been trying to figure out some sort of spark. But even if he just keeps producing at this level, as long as San Diego is winning games, the noise around Tatis will stay quiet.

The Padres are coming off an impressive sweep of the Atlanta Braves, and now the team turns its attention to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers for the second time this year. San Diego dropped the first series with the Dodgers, losing two of three games, and this could be another big test for this group.

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