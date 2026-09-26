Padres Notes: Wild-Card Update, Casey Mize Struggles, Manager's Strong Message After Beating Dodgers

The San Diego Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 11-4, on Friday and fell to 89-71 on the year.

Right-hander Casey Mize had another regrettable start in a Padres uniform as he allowed seven earned runs in just four innings on the mound. He struck out one batter, walked two and allowed three home runs in his final start before the postseason.

Offensively, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., Sung Mun-Song and Luis Rengifo had two-hit nights. Jake Cronenworth collected two RBIs and Song's second hit of the triumph resulted in an RBI single.

Though there was a chance for the Friars to clinch the top seed in the National League wild-card race Friday, they can still do it on Saturday. To not only have the more favorable seeding, but to start the postseason at Petco Park can easily prove to be a massive advantage.

The updated NL Wild Card race with 2 games to go after the Diamondbacks win their 6th straight game.



Arizona also owns the tie-breaker over the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/HA9fewwouo — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 26, 2026

Additionally, the fans in San Diego constantly prove to be among the best in baseball for their team, but statistically, not having home-field advantage may be a marginal advantage for the Padres. They are hitting .248 on the road compared to a .237 batting average at Petco Park in 2026.

In terms of OPS+ (adjusted on-base plus slugging), they are 4% better than league average in any city that isn't San Diego. As the baseball world consistently sees, however, everything changes in October. It can easily be assumed that those in the clubhouse prefer the electric environment at Petco Park than anywhere else.

If the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies lose on Saturday, regardless of how the Padres do against a red-hot Diamondbacks team, they can secure the top wild-card spot.

Finally, manager Craig Stammen spoke on what it meant to his team coming off a series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that has won their division 13 of the last 14 seasons.

“Getting a win in Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers is also a big thing too,” Stammen said.“You know, they’re a great team, and any time we can get a win against them, it’s a good deal."

“It’s always big when you’re facing the team that won our division,” he added. “Somehow we’re gonna have to beat them. They’ve won the World Series the last [two] years. All 29 teams are trying to beat that team. And so when we get a chance to go up against them in their house, it’s always nice when you get a win.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Manager Has Strong Message About Beating Dodgers in LA

Padres Announce Starting Lineup for Massive Series Opener vs Diamondbacks

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for All-Important Final Series of Season vs Diamondbacks

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres went into Dodger Stadium and took two games from the Dodgers to clinch a spot in the postseason⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/K2pjhuTB61 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 25, 2026

Come rally with us. pic.twitter.com/zTVPZtZc50 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 25, 2026

Roberto Clemente III, an aspiring catcher, meets Padres catcher Ethan Salas!



Roberto Clemente Jr. is throwing out a first pitch before tonight’s game at Petco Park. pic.twitter.com/ZdVjV2ei9k — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 25, 2026

The Padres are dangerous. I think the way their pitching is structured will only benefit them in a shorter playoff series, being able to deploy the seemingly infinite good or better bullpen arms they have. pic.twitter.com/K3yNcASl4e https://t.co/b4OdsrGJZU — MLB Nerds (@MLBNerds) September 25, 2026

Be here and be loud. pic.twitter.com/L8j5aZmBfT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 25, 2026

AJ Preller to Ty France during the Padres clinching celebration: “Did we win the Nola trade?” 😂



The Padres traded France to the Mariners for Austin Nola in 2020. France is back with San Diego in 2026, and has been one of their best hitters this season.… — Kalshi Baseball (@KalshiBSB) September 25, 2026

Padres players pick teammates to survive on a deserted island with



Presented by @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/LOI0G6kcvb — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 25, 2026

"I'll say it again, it's why I signed back here."



Has this been AJ Preller's most impressive season? Michael King, who may or may not start Tuesday, weighs in.@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/SjTRD5mCXA — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 25, 2026

Players know when another player has "it," and that's the case with Ethan Salas' teammates, says @MartyCaswell.



"They know that he belongs." pic.twitter.com/jpEN7xkI0K — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 25, 2026

In Craig Stammen's first year at the helm, the veteran-laden @Padres find themselves back in the Postseason 🔥 pic.twitter.com/flxFmKPpDh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 26, 2026

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