Padres Notes: SD Clinches Postseason, Wild-Card Game 1 Starter Revealed, Casey Mize Role in Jeopardy

The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2, on Thursday evening as they not only improved to 89-70 on the year, but clinched a spot in the postseason for the third season in a row, a franchise record.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta struck out seven across 4.2 scoreless innings of work. Offensively, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and rookie backstop Ethan Salas each had two hits in the win.

As all eyes shift to the postseason, the starting pitcher for Game 1 of the wild-card series was revealed by manager Craig Stammen. The man to start the quest through October leads his team in ERA, starts, strikeouts and innings pitched this season.

In other news, right-hander Casey Mize's role moving forward appears to be in jeopardy. Stammen spoke on his struggling starter and the 6.64 ERA he has accumulated since being traded to San Diego.

“He hasn’t been who he was previously in the season,” Stammen said. “But he’s got a track record of being a very solid major league pitcher for a long time. … There are ups and downs throughout the season. And right now he’s just in a little down period. But we’ve got a week left in the season. He’s probably got one more start left. We value him as a big piece of our pitching staff.”

Mize himself also addressed his recent skid since the trade, but with an All-Star nod and many quality starts to his name, he must keep working to get back to that place in October.

“It’s just obvious that I’m not able to consistently put good ones together like I was early for the first two-thirds of the season or whatever,” Mize said. “This is a great team, and they deserve a lot better than what I’ve been giving them. But I’m giving everything I got, man. I’m laying it all out there every time, every pitch, and unfortunately it just hasn’t been good enough for myself or for this team. And I’m gonna keep doing that, keep freaking working at it and giving everything I got."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Already Announce Game 1 Postseason Starter, If Everything Goes to Plan

Padres Manager Addresses Casey Mize's Spot on Postseason Roster

Padres Beat Dodgers to Clinch Postseason Berth for Historic Third Straight Season

Padres Announce Starting Lineup for Potential Postseason Clincher vs Dodgers

Padres Tweets of the Day

Don't you ever, ever, ever tell me Fernando Tatis Jr. doesn't care pic.twitter.com/kZWMzKrex7 — Ryan Cohen (@RyanCohen24) September 25, 2026

It didn't take a triple play this time 😅



The @Padres punch another trip to the #Postseason at Dodger Stadium! https://t.co/6fb9ioV1lw pic.twitter.com/UHjABFBwjF — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2026

"The job's not finished."



- Ethan Salas pic.twitter.com/zhBXBdAbMo — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 25, 2026

Punched our ticket. pic.twitter.com/zFx3hcItP5 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 25, 2026

KWANZA AND MANNY 🤎💛 pic.twitter.com/wiIH8bYpHn — Ash GC ⚾️ (@Ash_Padres) September 25, 2026

Manny Machado holding court with some exhausted Padres teammates. Yes, exhausted pic.twitter.com/vDq9OcDsvc — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 25, 2026

Brick by brick. pic.twitter.com/p2TotrqW1x — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 25, 2026

Manny Machado is headed to the Hall of Fame but more important than any numbers he's put up in a Padres uniform, he completely changed the culture in San Diego. Winning has become expected. His buy-in to the city and organization cannot be overstated. El Capitan. pic.twitter.com/kQkntLmr49 — Ryan Cohen (@RyanCohen24) September 25, 2026

"Nobody wants to play us. Nobody."



- Jose E. Feliciano pic.twitter.com/I6l7b4nVmF — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 25, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.