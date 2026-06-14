Padres Notes: Xander Bogaerts Injury Update, Freddy Fermin Likely to Miss Time, Cy Young Winner to SD?

The San Diego Padres took down the Baltimore Orioles, 9-3, on Saturday afternoon and improved to 36-33 as they evened a series that plenty of stars on the roster had a connection to.

Baltimore natives Jackson Merrill and Gavin Sheets each homered while former Oriole Manny Machado clubbed the team's fifth home run of the day in the ninth inning. Rodolfo Duran also went yard, and for the first time in his MLB career, Samad Taylor hit a home run in the first inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning while en route to victory, the Padres unfortunately lost veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts as he was struck in the head an inning prior. The 93.5 mph sinker hit him directly on the helmet, but Bogaerts still trotted out to play defense in the bottom of the fifth before exiting the game in the sixth.

Manager Craig Stammen said that his veteran "wasn't feeling so well" and experienced "spasms" in his neck, but still labeled the move as "precautionary." Bogaerts will be looked at again Sunday morning as his status for the series finale is up in the air.

It was unfortunately not the only injury of the afternoon as backstop Freddy Fermin was hit on the side of his head by a warm-up pitch thrown in the dirt by reliever Yuki Matsui. Stammen said that Fermin is expected to miss time after the friendly fire, especially given that this isn't the first time his catcher has taken a ball off of his face mask.

"He's had a few head shots here over the course of this season so far, and just another one — and he was a little woozy out there," Stammen said. "So that'll probably be a little more significant than Bogaerts."

The Padres also lost Miguel Andujar to the injured list before the game, calling up Nick Solak.

“He’s getting better,” Stammen said of Andjuar. “But it felt like he wasn’t getting to the point where we could throw him out there and expect him to score from second on a single … go first to third. We didn’t really want it to happen in a game where it’s on the line and he’s coming around third and he feels like he’s really got to push it. So it’s just better to give him the 10 days and get him back fully healthy.”

Finally, a Cy Young award winner has been linked to San Diego in what would be a blockbuster deal ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. With an ERA of 4.25 across 15 starts this season, the familiar link to the Friars could finally be wearing pinstripes if a deal is made.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Lose Xander Bogaerts After HBP in Head, Freddy Fermin to Significant Injury vs Orioles

Padres Floated as Early Landing Spot for Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Trade

Padres' 2025 Draft Pick Already Making Waves in Minor Leagues

Padres' AJ Preller Provides New Updates on Joe Musgrove, Nick Pivetta

Padres' Manny Machado Changed Offseason Work, Leading to Worst Season

Padres Tweets of the Day

First Major League home run for Samad! pic.twitter.com/AU3Ls4VFIE — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 13, 2026

The old stomping grounds. pic.twitter.com/hbG7CMExhO — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 13, 2026

This is a home run in all MLB Ballparks but at Camden Yards, nice catch by Samad Taylor in the corner to rob Tyler O'Neil#padres #forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/QRqO4Kaxrw — Padres Highlights (@LFGPads19) June 13, 2026

Slick DP turned by the 2nd baseman Fernando Tatis Jr.#padres #forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/3Fpz7NgvcN — Padres Highlights (@LFGPads19) June 13, 2026

Another one, thank you. pic.twitter.com/JJvNUM7FRW — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 13, 2026

Steven Souza Jr. and the Padres dugout was not happy after Xander Bogaerts got nailed in the head pic.twitter.com/zMl4RZcWwo — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 13, 2026

Padres reliever Ron Marinaccio and manager Craig Stammen are ejected with one out left in the game after the right-hander threw at Gunnar Henderson, seemingly in retaliation for the Orioles' Trey Gibson plunking Xander Bogaerts in the fifth inning. #Birdland



Special shout out to… pic.twitter.com/d4xsdktgIe — Luke Slabaugh (@LukeSlabaugh) June 13, 2026

We have selected OF Nick Solak from Triple-A El Paso and placed INF/DH Miguel Andujar on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain (retro to 6/11). Solak will wear No. 15. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 13, 2026

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