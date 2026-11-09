Padres Officially Release 2 Players From Organization Amid Offseason

Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and the San Diego Padres have as much work to do as any team.

The Padres need to completely revamp their starting rotation while dealing with their 14 free agents.

The organization also lost a handful more players to minor league free agency, and now released two more players over the weekend.

According to the team's transaction log on MiLB.com, the Padres have released two players — right-handed pitcher Randy Soto and outfielder Sebastian Pena — from the organization. Soto was officially released by the Dominican Summer League Padres Brown, while Pena was cut from the DSL Padres Gold.

Padres Release Randy Soto

Soto, 18, signed with the Padres last November as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

The 5-foot-11, 140-pound pitcher from San Juan de la Maguana spent his first season in professional baseball in the Dominican Summer League, where he played for the Padres Brown team.

Soto made 10 appearances, eight of them being starts. The right-hander went 1-5 with an 8.00 ERA as he allowed 24 earned runs (and 30 runs total) over 27 innings. He had 18 strikeouts to 24 walks while giving up 32 hits.

After one season, the Padres felt that they had seen enough to cut ties with Soto. The young starter will now look for his next home in professional baseball to continue working on his craft.

Padres Release Sebastian Pena

Pena, 19, initially signed with the Padres as an international free agent out of Venezuela in January 2025.

He flipped back and forth between the DSL Padres Brown and Gold teams in 2025, appearing in a total of 45 games. The Guatire native slashed .216/.288/.297 with 10 extra-base hits and 10 runs batted in during the 2025 campaign. He didn't hit a home run while striking out 33 times with 15 walks.

This year, Pena spent the entire season with the DSL Padres Gold, where he appeared in 49 games, hitting .232/.401/.290 with seven extra-base hits (zero of them home runs), 26 RBIs and an OPS of .691. He had 42 strikeouts to 41 walks and added six stolen bases.

Despite the improved season in 2026, the Padres decided to move on from Pena. Now, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound outfielder will look for his next home in professional baseball for his age-19 season.

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