Padres Officially Lose 11 More Players to Free Agency

The San Diego Padres have lost another 11 position players to free agency, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com. They also lost eight pitchers to minor league free agency.

Here's a look at the 11 position players who left the organization as minor leaguers to test free agency.

Francisco Acuna, SS

Acuna, 26, has been with the Padres organization since November 2024. Across 85 games at Double-A San Antonio this year, he hit .195 with six home runs, 27 RBIs and an OPS of .671.

Victor Duarte, 2B

The Padres signed Duarte as an international free agent in 2018. The 25-year-old appeared in 16 games at Triple-A El Paso this year, hitting .224 with an OPS of .631.

Clay Dungan, 2B

Dungan, 30, has been in the Padres organization since December 2023. In 100 games at Triple-A this year, he hit .228 with nine home runs, 40 RBIs and an OPS of .688.

He's yet to make his MLB debut after being drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2019.

Albert Fabian, OF

The Padres signed Fabian in 2018 as an international free agent. The 24-year-old hit .268 across 107 games at Double-A this season with 12 home runs, 54 RBIs and an OPS of .758.

Bryce Johnson, OF

The biggest name on this list, Johnson has appeared in 134 games for the Padres at the big league level over the last three years.

After hitting .342 across 55 games in 2025, he struggled in 2026, hitting .178 over 32 games.

Johnson is a plus defender with great speed but fell out of the Padres' outfield rotation this year and will now look for his next home at 31 years old.

Tirso Ornelas, OF

Ornelas has been in the Padres organization since 2017, when he signed as an international free agent. He was ranked as high as the team's No. 11 prospect in 2025, per MLB Pipeline.

Ornelas had a brief cup of coffee in MLB in 2025, going 1-for-14 (.071). He ended up spending the entire 2026 season back in Double-A, where he hit .253 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs and an OPS of .771.

Nick Solak, 1B

The Padres signed Solak this past offseason and even promoted him for a four-game stretch this year, where he went 1-for-10 (.143). Across 116 games in El Paso, he hit .311 with 16 home runs, 80 RBIs and an OPS of .863.

The 31-year-old has appeared in 263 career games at the MLB level, hitting .249 with an OPS of .692.

Carson Tucker, SS

Tucker, a former first-round pick by Cleveland in 2020, joined the Padres this past offseason on a minor league deal.

The 24-year-old hit .270 across 75 games at Double-A with an OPS of .692.

Carlos Rodriguez, C

Rodriguez has been with the Padres since 2019 after signing as an international free agent. Across 83 games at High-A Fort Wayne this year, he hit .218 with an OPS of .655

Carlos Rodriguez, OF

Rodriguez signed with the Padres last offseason on a minor league deal. He appeared in 124 games with El Paso, hitting .308 with six home runs, 77 RBIs and an OPS of .791.

Luis Verdugo, 3B

The Padres signed Verdugo in January on a minor league deal. The 26-year-old appeared in 100 games at Double-A, hitting .248 with an OPS of .704.

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