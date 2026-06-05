Padres Outfielder Undergoes Surgery, Likely Out for Season in Shocking Development

San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen announced Friday that outfielder Ramón Laureano underwent hip surgery and is likely to miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

Laureano was placed on the injured list earlier this week with what the team called right hip inflammation. Now, it's been revealed that he has a torn labrum, and he is expected to miss the next 4-5 months in a brutal development.

Laureano is a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

"Ramón Laureano, he had right hip surgery today to repair a labrum, which obviously is devastating news for us," Stammen said. "Most likely out until at least the end of the season, or the entire season.

"So tough news on that."

Craig Stammen announces that Ramon Laureano had right hip surgery today to repair a labrum.



Laureano may miss the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/JnFSWBRZCx — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 5, 2026

When Did Ramón Laureano Get Hurt?

Stammen said earlier this week that Laureano has been dealing with the hip issues since 2021. He's been able to play through it for the last five or so years, and even enjoyed a career resurgence in 2025.

In 82 games with the Baltimore Orioles last year, Laureano hit .290 with 15 home runs, 46 RBIs and an OPS of .884. He was then traded to the Padres ahead of the deadline, and slashed .269/.323/.489 across 50 games with nine home runs, 30 RBIs and an OPS of .812.

Unfortunately, his season ended early due to a finger sprain, and he missed the postseason.

This year, Laureano got off to a hot start, even spending time as the team's leadoff hitter. However, he struggled as of late, and ultimately went on the IL where the team hoped he'd be back before the end of the month.

“His hip’s been bothering him for a little while and he finally admitted that it’s affecting some of the things that he’s doing on the field so we felt like it was smart to take care of it right now and get him on the IL, and really get him back, hopefully, in a relatively short time,” manager Craig Stammen said earlier this week.

Across 53 games this season, Laureano slashed .203/.286/.374 with seven home runs, 21 RBIs and an OPS of .660.

How Will Padres Replace Ramón Laureano?

The Padres thought they built more than enough depth heading into the 2026 season. With injuries to Laureano and Jake Cronenworth, struggles from Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill, and the failed signing of Nick Castellanos, the team suddenly has more questions than answers.

For now, the Padres will utilize Gavin Sheets in left field and Ty France at first base on a more consistent basis. Bryce Johnson, Jase Bowen and Samad Taylor can all play left field, too.

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