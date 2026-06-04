Padres Manager Discusses Ramon Laureano Return Timeline From Injury

Injuries continue to take hold of the San Diego Padres, with the team placing outfielder Ramon Laureano on the injured list due to right hip inflammation.

The decision came just before the Padres' opening game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. But the move was retroactive to May 31.

Laureano had gotten off to a nice start for the Padres this season, but has cooled off dramatically as of late. Overall, the veteran has slashed .203/.286/.374 with seven home runs and 21 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .660.

It seems that Laureano's hip had been bothering him for some time, and the team finally decided to make this move. The outfielder hit just .143 with an OPS of .518 over his last 30 games, with the injury likely causing some of the issues.

Manager Craig Stammen weighed in on the injury and when the team could see the veteran return to the field.

“His hip’s been bothering him for a little while and he finally admitted that it’s affecting some of the things that he’s doing on the field so we felt like it was smart to take care of it right now and get him on the IL, and really get him back, hopefully, in a relatively short time,” Stammen said.

Craig Stammen spoke about what Jase Bowen can bring to the Padres, why Ramon Laureano needed to go on the IL and the differences in Randy Vasquez's recent performances: pic.twitter.com/1BWyjoWZ8w — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 2, 2026

The team will hope for the best when it comes to Laureano's injury, but they'll give him the needed time to recover. The veteran is eligible to return from the injured list on June 10, but it seems that the Padres will take a cautious approach with him.

It's still possible he returns later this month.

If his recovery can help Laureano get back to his early-season start, where he hit .292 with a .921 OPS over the first few weeks, the Padres will be very happy. Laureano originally came to the Padres last season at the trade deadline in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles that also landed them Ryan O'Hearn.

Padres Plan Without Ramon Laureano

The Padres called up outfielder Jase Bowen to replace Laureano on the roster. Bowen made his MLB debut on Tuesday against the Phillies, going 1-for-4 at the plate.

San Diego is very excited to see what Bowen can do, and Stammen believes he could help get the offense going.

“He definitely had a great spring training for us — showed off his athleticism, his speed, his power,” Stammen said. “He can bring some speed, some youth, some energy, some athleticism. Not that we don’t have a lot of that, but when you’ve got that youthful exuberance, you can ignite a team a little bit.”

Bowen had a strong spring training for the Padres, and his success continued in Triple-A this year before the call-up. Overall, Bowen hit .292 with 13 home runs and 36 runs batted in, while recording an OPS of .962 across 49 Triple-A games.

The Padres also selected the contract of Samad Taylor and designated Nick Castellanos for assignment. Taylor figures to play into the left field options, too.

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