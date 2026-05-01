Padres-Pirates Trade From Last Year Looks Completely One-Sided

Just over a year ago, the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates made a minor trade.

In a one-for-one swap, the Padres sent catcher Brett Sullivan to the Pirates in exchange for outfielder Bryce Johnson. The Padres also received cash in the deal.

A year later and a couple weeks later, the Padres appear to have come out as big winners in the deal.

Bryce Johnson Thriving for Padres

Johnson was actually in the Padres organization for the 2024 season, appearing in 47 games and hitting .206 with an OPS of .524. He was non-tendered after the season, and ended up joining the Pirates on a minor league deal.

On April 16, 2025, when the Padres were dealing with injuries to outfielders Jackson Merrill and Brandon Lockridge, the team decided to bring Johnson back. He's been a completely different player in his second stint with the team.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 55 games with the Padres, slashing .342/.383/.434 with eight runs batted in, four stolen bases and an OPS of .817.

This spring, he forced himself onto the Opening Day roster, and has played his role very well, going 5-for-20 (.250) with two RBIs, four stolen bases and an OPS of .636.

Johnson is by no means a superstar-caliber player for the Padres. But as the last man on their bench, he's doing exactly what is needed of him. His ability to play centerfield behind Jackson Merrill makes him even more valuable.

Brett Sullivan Struggled in Pittsburgh, But Playing Well Elsewhere

As for Sullivan, he was traded from the Padres in the midst of his third year with the organization. He spent the entire 2022 season in Triple-A before making his MLB debut in 2023. Across 33 games at the MLB level in 2023 and seven in 2024, he hit .206 with eight RBIs and an OPS of .542.

Sullivan ended up appearing in just three games with Pittsburgh last season, going 1-for-6 (.167) with two RBIs and an OPS of .500. He entered free agency after the season, and joined the Colorado Rockies on a minor league deal.

Much to the Pirates' dismay, Sullivan has turned into a solid major league player with Colorado.

Across 17 games this season, the 32-year-old is hitting .289 with six doubles, seven RBIs and an OPS of .741. He's been a perfect backup catcher to Hunter Goodman.

As for the Pirates, they're struggling to get production from the catcher position, waiting on two former first-round picks to break out.

Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall pick by the Pirates in 2021, is hitting just .154 across 25 games with an OPS of .447 this season.

Joey Bart, a No. 2 overall pick by the San Francisco Giants in 2018, is backing up Davis and hitting .195 with an OPS of .537 across 16 games.

Sullivan, a 17th-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, is outplaying both of them.

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