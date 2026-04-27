Padres Option 29-Year-Old Infielder Ahead of Cubs Series

The San Diego Padres have optioned infielder Sung-Mun Song to Triple-A El Paso ahead of their series with the Chicago Cubs.

We have returned INF Sung-Mun Song to El Paso from being the 27th man for the Mexico City Series. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 27, 2026

Song was called up to the active roster as the 27th man for their two-game series in Mexico City. Now, he's been returned to El Paso where he'll continue to work toward an MLB call-up.

Song made his MLB debut on Sunday as a pinch-runner for catcher Luis Campusano in the top of the eighth inning. He didn't stay in the game to play defense.

“It’s really exciting to be here,” Song said through interpreter Jun Yi after being called up. “It’s like a dream for me.”

“It might be two days for this Mexico Series, but I will do whatever I need to do to contribute to the team," he added. "I was on a hot streak at Triple-A. So hopefully I bring that here.”

송성문 선수 메이저리그에 온 것을 환영합니다! pic.twitter.com/MBFvIUcMX7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 26, 2026

The Padres signed Song, 29, to a four-year, $15 million deal this offseason. The team wanted to turn him into a super utiilty man, having him play all over the infield and potentially even in the outfield.

Unfortunately, Song re-aggravated an oblique injury in spring training that slowed his progression and forced him to open the season on the injured list. When he was ready to come off the IL, there was no room for him on the active roster. Thus, he's been in Triple-A, adjusting to the higher velocity of stateside baseball.

“He fits our roster well — I think we thought that in the offseason when we signed him,” Stammen said of Kim. “Unfortunately he had the oblique injury in spring training that kind of set him back."

Song has appeared in 20 games in Triple-A, hitting .293 with two extra-base hits, 12 runs batted in and an OPS of .689. The Padres likely want to see more from his bat before giving him an opportunity on the active roster.

Who Could Sung-Mun Song Replace on Padres Roster?

The emergence of Ty France at first base has blocked Song from getting a spot on the active roster. However, it remains to be seen how much longer of a leash the Padres give outfielder Nick Castellanos amid his struggles.

Castellanos is hitting just .146 with an OPS of .404 across 51 plate appearances. He's also a below-average defender.

If the Padres decide to pull the plug on Castellanos at some point, that would give Song an opportunity at the big league level.

Song brings much more defensive versatility and speed to the roster, while also adding another left-handed bat off the bench.

With Jake Cronenworth's struggles at second base, the Padres may want to give Song some opportunities at his natural position.

For now, though, the Padres aren't there yet. Thus, Song will keep working in the minor leagues, while the Padres hope Castellanos and Cronenworth figure things out at the major league level.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.