Padres Sign Former Astros, White Sox Outfielder Ahead of All-Star Break

The San Diego Padres made a free agent addition just ahead of the All-Star break.

According to the team's transaction log on MLB.com, the Padres have signed outfielder Dustin Harris to a minor league deal.

He's been assigned to Triple-A El Paso.

Harris, 27, has appeared in 17 games at the major league level this season — six with the Chicago White Sox and 11 with the Houston Astros. Overall, he's gone 10-for-43 (.233) with five RBIs and an OPS of .636.

Who is Dustin Harris?

Harris was initially drafted by the then-Oakland Athletics in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He didn't spend much time with the Athletics, as he was traded to the Texas Rangers in September 2020.

Harris slowly worked his way up the Rangers organization, making his MLB debut at the end of the 2024 season. He appeared in just two games to close out the season, going 2-for-6 (.333) with one home run and three RBIs.

Dustin Harris shows off his wheels! 🛞



The @Rangers' No. 11 prospect races for an inside-the-park home run for the @RRExpress. pic.twitter.com/yRi7qkAnAI — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 7, 2024

Harris began the 2025 season back in Triple-A, but was called up in April and appeared in 16 games. He was then designated for assignment and remained in the organization, and was called up again in September, appearing in three more games.

Overall, across his 19 games in 2025, Harris went 8-for-40 (.200) with one home run, two RBIs and an OPS of .606.

At the end of the 2025 season, Harris was removed from the Rangers' 40-man roster and elected free agency. He signed a minor league deal with the White Sox, and opened the season with them (playing in six games) before being DFA'd in April.

The Astros claimed Harris off waivers and gave him an 11-game stint at the MLB level. Then, he was DFA'd, cleared waivers and elected free agency, only to re-sign with the White Sox on a minor league deal.

The White Sox released Harris in the first week of July after he opted out of his contract, and he's now found a new home with the Padres.

Across his 45 games at Triple-A with the White Sox organization this year, he hit .312 with six home runs, 26 RBIs and an OPS of .886.

At the major league level, Harris has experience at all three outfield spots. At the minor league level, he's played at all three outfield spots as well as first base and third base.

Dustin Harris says, "MINE"



WHAT A CATCH 💪 pic.twitter.com/vEpHPEwdPC — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) April 12, 2026

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