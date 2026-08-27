Padres Roundup: Another Major Injury, AJ Preller’s Future, Mason Miller Calls Himself An ‘Idiot’

The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-0, on Wednesday and improved to 72-62 on the year.

Randy Vásquez earned his 10th win of the season (a career-high mark) thanks to five scoreless innings, just one hit allowed and a pair of strikeouts. Jackson Merrill enjoyed a two-hit night, including an RBI triple in the fourth inning while Luis Rengifo and Jake Cronenworth each brought in a run of their own in the second and eighth innings, respectively.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres unfortunately placed a pitcher with a 3.48 ERA back on the injured list for what is now his third stint on the shelf in 2026. This time, a shoulder impingement is his current listed ailment after previously serving time for right elbow tendinitis and right knee inflammation during the first half of the campaign.

In other news, president of baseball operations AJ Preller's future was discussed amid the new ownership officially settling in this week. José E. Feliciano, heading the administration with his wife and co-owner Kwanza Jones, spoke on the president of baseball as well as CEO Erik Greupner and how they play into his future vision of the team.

“I don’t want to sound like the baseball executive here,” Feliciano said. “We’ll work with A.J., we’ll work with Erik. We have been blessed with a team in a city that is supporting us in a way that is allowing us to invest back in that team, in the stadium, in the city, and we’re committed to doing that."

Finally, right-hander Mason Miller will be the first to address his disdain as to why his 76.2-inning streak without allowing a home run was abruptly halted on Tuesday.

“Humans can be idiots sometimes,” Miller said. “Tip your hat. Good swing. Crushed it obviously. But I just can't be throwing that pitch in that spot.”

Miller's streak was ended after tossing a hanging changeup to Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz that was deposited into the seats. This was only the 22nd changeup Miller has thrown all year, and the 44th such offering he has thrown since May 2025.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Lose Key Pitcher to Injury for Third Time in 2026

AJ Preller's Future With Padres Addressed Following Ownership Change

Padres' Mason Miller Doesn't Hold Back After Biggest Blunder of Season

Padres Manager Has Theory for Walker Buehler's Sudden Dominance

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres RHP Jeremiah Estrada is right back on the injured list for the third time this season in a brutal development⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J9t0kFsdMX — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 26, 2026

Jackson Merrill spoke with @SammyLev about his clutch extra base hits today, what he's learned about getting things going when you're struggling and Jake Cronenworth's stellar defense: pic.twitter.com/2GKISMXhqu — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 26, 2026

Jake be nimble, Jake be quick. pic.twitter.com/ECwuikiE5o — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 26, 2026

Yu Darvish on the field playing catch this morning at Petco Park. pic.twitter.com/e9UlIPZ7Bs — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 26, 2026

"It was a super important outing for the team today...for me it's my 10th victory which is a new career-high for me."

Randy Vasquez on 5 innings of 1-hit ball in Padres win@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/K2TjN7YIhY — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) August 27, 2026

The Buss Brothers, Joey and Jesse, are joining the Padres ownership group, per @mcten.



The longtime LA Lakers executives will serve on an advisory board applying their experience with player development, payroll management, and roster construction. pic.twitter.com/nW7HRpQtDz — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) August 26, 2026

Padres superstar closer Mason Miller didn't hold back on himself after his biggest mistake of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates😳😳😳



Read his full comments below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mCmLL31a7r — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 26, 2026

On the board. pic.twitter.com/DNMMvml0CI — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 26, 2026

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