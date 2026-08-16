Padres, Guardians Finally Have New Start Time for Sunday's Game

The San Diego Padres' series finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday has been delayed due to inclement weather.

The game initially had a start time of 10:40 a.m. PT/1:40 p.m. ET. That has now been pushed back due to rain at Progressive Field.

Padres at Guardians will begin in a delay. pic.twitter.com/rNr0koTwk7 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 16, 2026

When Will Padres vs Guardians Start on Sunday?

Padres vs. Guardians on Sunday, Aug. 16 will start at 1:50 p.m. PT/4:50 p.m. ET.

Due to inclement weather, the start of today's game will be delayed. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 16, 2026

First pitch scheduled for 1:50 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/hxKOF3xvbl — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 16, 2026

Padres vs Guardians Preview

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Padres and Guardians are facing off in a rubber match of the three-game set.

The Padres took Friday's series opener by a score of 7-5. They were then dominated by former Padres farmhand Joey Cantillo on Saturday in a dominant 6-1 win by Cleveland.

On Sunday, the Padres are giving the ball to trade deadline addition Casey Mize, who has plenty of experience facing the Guardians from his time in the American League Central with the Detroit Tigers.

Mize faced the Guardians on May 21, allowing two runs over 6.2 innings with four strikeouts. In his career, he's faced the Guardians five times, accruing a 2.93 ERA over 27.2 innings.

Overall this season, Mize has made 18 starts, sporting a 3.38 ERA over 96 innings with 92 strikeouts. Since joining the Padres, he's made two starts, accruing a 9.64 ERA over 9.1 innings. He was much better in his second start, though, allowing two runs over six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Opposite Mize will be Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee, who's 4-12 with a 2.99 ERA and 114 strikeouts across 144.1 innings this season.

Padres Lineup vs Guardians on Sunday

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jake Cronenworth, 2B Manny Machado, DH Ty France, 1B Jackson Merrill, CF Luis Rengifo, 3B Gavin Sheets, LF Xander Bogaerts, SS Freddy Fermin, C

Guardians Lineup vs Padres

Steven Kwan, CF Chase DeLauter, RF Jose Ramirez, 3B Jo Adell, LF Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Rhys Hoskins, DH Travis Bazzana, 2B Audstin Hedges, C Brayan Rocchio, SS

How to Watch Padres vs Guardians on Sunday

Sunday Aug. 16's series finale between the Padres and Guardians will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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