Padres Roundup: Pitcher Nearly Retired, Walker Buehler Shouts Out Clayton Kershaw, Top Prospects Shakeup
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Cleveland Guardians, 6-1, on Saturday at Progressive Field, tying up the series at one game apiece and setting up a rubber match on Sunday. The Padres moved to 66-58 on the year as they brought an end to their six-game winning streak.
The Padres struck first in the top of the first inning as Manny Machado grounded into a double play that brought home Fernando Tatis Jr., who was on third base. After that, the offense was dormant.
Guardians starter Joey Cantillo allowed a hit to Jake Cronenworth, who was the second batter of the game. The Padres then didn't record a hit the rest of the way.
On the pitching side of things, Wandy Peralta opened and allowed a first inning run. Kyle Hart then pitched the second inning and allowed a run of his own. After that, Randy Vásquez pitched bulk innings, allowing four runs over five innings of work.
Speaking of Hart, a story recently came out that revealed he nearly retired before continuing his baseball career in Korea in 2024. After a dominant season in the KBO in which he won the equivalent to the Cy Young award, he joined the Padres, and has now turned into a valuable weapon for the team.
“I think that’s what makes baseball great is you do well, then you hit a speed bump,” Hart said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “You go back to work and you’re fighting to do well again. And it just seems like that’s kind of the epitome of my baseball career is to climb, climb, climb, get knocked back, then keep climbing.”
In other news, right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler recently shouted out his former teammate Clayton Kershaw after his latest start. Buehler is taking the mound for the Padres on Sunday, looking to help them win the series.
Finally, there were some major shakeups in the Padres' prospect rankings on MLB Pipeline following the trade deadline. One prospect skyrocketed into the top 10, while another nearly dropped out of the top 30 altogether.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Pitcher Nearly Retired Before Breaking Out With San Diego
Walker Buehler Channels Lesson From Dodgers Legend to Help Padres Keep Winning
One Padres Prospect Skyrockets Into Top 10 Ranking, While Another Plummets
Padres Cut Ties With 29-Year-Old Pitcher After 4 Years With Organization
Padres Signing Former Dodgers World Series Hero Pitcher
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.