Padres Roundup: Pitcher Nearly Retired, Walker Buehler Shouts Out Clayton Kershaw, Top Prospects Shakeup

The San Diego Padres lost to the Cleveland Guardians, 6-1, on Saturday at Progressive Field, tying up the series at one game apiece and setting up a rubber match on Sunday. The Padres moved to 66-58 on the year as they brought an end to their six-game winning streak.

The Padres struck first in the top of the first inning as Manny Machado grounded into a double play that brought home Fernando Tatis Jr., who was on third base. After that, the offense was dormant.

Guardians starter Joey Cantillo allowed a hit to Jake Cronenworth, who was the second batter of the game. The Padres then didn't record a hit the rest of the way.

On the pitching side of things, Wandy Peralta opened and allowed a first inning run. Kyle Hart then pitched the second inning and allowed a run of his own. After that, Randy Vásquez pitched bulk innings, allowing four runs over five innings of work.

Speaking of Hart, a story recently came out that revealed he nearly retired before continuing his baseball career in Korea in 2024. After a dominant season in the KBO in which he won the equivalent to the Cy Young award, he joined the Padres, and has now turned into a valuable weapon for the team.

“I think that’s what makes baseball great is you do well, then you hit a speed bump,” Hart said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “You go back to work and you’re fighting to do well again. And it just seems like that’s kind of the epitome of my baseball career is to climb, climb, climb, get knocked back, then keep climbing.”

In other news, right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler recently shouted out his former teammate Clayton Kershaw after his latest start. Buehler is taking the mound for the Padres on Sunday, looking to help them win the series.

Finally, there were some major shakeups in the Padres' prospect rankings on MLB Pipeline following the trade deadline. One prospect skyrocketed into the top 10, while another nearly dropped out of the top 30 altogether.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Pitcher Nearly Retired Before Breaking Out With San Diego

Walker Buehler Channels Lesson From Dodgers Legend to Help Padres Keep Winning

One Padres Prospect Skyrockets Into Top 10 Ranking, While Another Plummets

Padres Cut Ties With 29-Year-Old Pitcher After 4 Years With Organization

Padres Signing Former Dodgers World Series Hero Pitcher

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres star Walker Buehler channeled his inner Clayton Kershaw to help the team continue their winning ways👀👀



Always nice to get help from the Dodgers legend⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EDSPb4AA21 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 15, 2026

Robbie Lavey homers in back-to-back games for High-A Fort Wayne.



98 mph EV: pic.twitter.com/dQfPI2ChZy — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) August 15, 2026

Ty France is slugging .528 this year.



It’s the highest SLG by a Padres’ first baseman since Adrian Gonzalez in 2009 (min. 300 PA). — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) August 15, 2026

A look at tonight’s lineup. pic.twitter.com/aW2ZpDAATW — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 15, 2026

Joe Musgrove progresses in rehab, Alex McCoy and Braedon Karpathios have huge nights in a rough loss for San Antonio, and the Storm cruise to a laugher. That and plenty more across the Padres minor leagues in the Daily:https://t.co/8ntNSsLcbe pic.twitter.com/0y32ml0ln0 — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) August 15, 2026

Ethan Salas in 60 plate appearances in Triple-A: .360/.430/.633 with a tiny 11.6% K-rate and a solid 13.3% BB rate. I don't really take much stock in most PCL stats, but his strikeout rate is exceptional, especially considering he is 20. — Kevin Charity (@madfriarskevin) August 15, 2026

Padres LHP Kyle Hart nearly retired before ever signing with San Diego😳😳



Now, he plays a critical role in the Padres bullpen⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MpjOr9yfyL — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 15, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.