Padres Cut Ties With 29-Year-Old Pitcher After 4 Years With Organization

The San Diego Padres made another roster cut, releasing two players from the organization.

Left-handed pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos, who had been in the organization for four seasons, was released by the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas this week. Cienfuegos had spent the 2026 season in Triple-A, posting a 7.35 ERA over 31 appearances (two starts) and throwing 49 innings.

The veteran has never pitched at the major league level in his career. Cienfuegos did spend spring training with the Padres this year, with the left-hander throwing 0.2 innings without allowing a run.

Cienfuegos has been with the Padres since the 2023 season, when he signed with the organization out of the Independent League. The lefty recorded a 10-2 record with a 1.79 ERA for Quebec in the Frontier League before coming to San Diego.

His best stint came last year in six appearances at Double-A, with the veteran recording a 1.13 ERA. However, when he was promoted to Triple-A, his ERA skyrocketed to 5.30 over 24 appearances.

The team was high on his overall upside coming in, but Cienfuegos was never able to replicate this success in the big leagues.

Padres Release Nathanael Jacinto

In addition to Cienfuegos, the Padres have released right-handed pitcher Nathanael Jacinto.

Jacinto played in Rookie Ball this season, posting a 12.08 ERA over 12 appearances. The 20-year-old gave up 24 walks in 12.2 innings.

Jacinto signed with the Padres as as international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in December 2025.

What is the Remaining Outlook for the Padres in 2026?

Since the trade deadline, the Padres have been one of the hottest teams in baseball. San Diego has jolted itself back into the playoff conversation, with the team currently holding a wild-card spot in the National League.

The front office addressed the starting pitching at the trade deadline, bringing in Robbie Ray and Casey Mize. This has completely reshaped the team's pitching staff.

The offense has also started to improve, with the team putting more consistent performances together. The team has seen a spark from some unlikely players, such as Luis Rengifo.

This has given the Padres the boost they've been looking for, helping to build confidence around the entire roster. The Padres are looking like one of the more dangerous teams in the NL, and they might just be a group that nobody wants to see come playoff time.

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