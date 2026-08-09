Padres Roundup: Major Sale Update, Adrian Morejon Future Discussed, SD Pursued All-Star Catcher

The San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros, 3-2, on Saturday evening and improved to 61-57 on the year.

Michel King notched his seventh win of the season behind six strikeouts, one earned run and three hits allowed. Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon each struck out two batters over the next two innings, and despite hitting a batter and allowing a run, Mason Miller secured save No. 29 of his dominant campaign.

Offensively, Jackson Merrill got the scoring started in the first inning after he hit into a fielder's choice to bring Fernando Tatis Jr. home. It was Merrill once again in the third inning with a solo home run that traveled 421 feet.

Gavin Sheets scored via an error in the fourth inning after Tatis hit a grounder to shortstop that had an expected batting average of just .130.

In other news, there has been a major update regarding the Padres' $3.9 billion sale. A timeline has been given for when the team can expect the deal to finally go through.

Additionally, former trade candidate and current contract extension aspirant Adrian Morejon and his future was discussed by president of baseball operations AJ Preller. After a tumultuous trade deadline, Preller spoke to reporters on zoom earlier this week.

"We'll see what the offseason ends up bringing," Preller said. "Part of his maturity is being in the present, the here and now, every day. I know he's super-focused on helping this team win in the playoffs and get to the World Series in October and we'll deal with the other stuff here when we get to the end of the year."

Finally, speaking of the deadline, the Padres reportedly pursued an All-Star catcher amid the other moves made. Though no backstops were acquired, the Padres recently called up top catching prospect Ethan Salas to Triple-A after hitting .286 in Double-A thus far.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' $3.9 Billion Sale Finally Has Timeline to Be Completed: Here's What it Means

AJ Preller Addresses Adrian Morejon's Future With Padres as Free Agency Looms

Padres Pursued All-Star Catcher in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Swing: Report

Padres' Nick Pivetta Shut Down From Throwing Progression in Brutal Update

Manny Machado Says Padres Breakout Pitcher 'Still Has a Lot to Learn'

Padres' Nick Pivetta Breaks Silence After Concerning Injury Setback

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres reportedly pursued All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman in a potential blockbuster trade deadline deal👀👀



They, obviously, weren't able to make it happen, and didn't add a left-handed bat⬇️⬇️



Do you wish Rutschman was in SD?🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/mGi3LaivTc — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 8, 2026

This focus by Mason Miller 😳



What a play by the @Padres closer! pic.twitter.com/yUt7F3qdq7 — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2026

The skipper getting some throws in! pic.twitter.com/E9XzQauU3B — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 8, 2026

Jackson Barrell 💪 pic.twitter.com/KM9pfWwWrK — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 9, 2026

Mason Miller spoke with @SammyLev about the key to securing today's win over the Astros, what it's been like watching Adrian Morejon's success this year and how he'd describe the way the Padres are winning games right now: pic.twitter.com/6jinmY6uvg — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 9, 2026

Manny taking BP before today’s game against the Astros. pic.twitter.com/qoB4VBOXij — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 8, 2026

The Padres' $3.9 billion sale FINALLY has a timeline to be completed🚨🚨⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rzpVDHdbna — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 8, 2026

Gus and Karson spent their Wish Day with us at the ballpark 🥹 pic.twitter.com/BDWFhXv8DM — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 8, 2026

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