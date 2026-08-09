Padres Officially Release 11-Year Veteran Pitcher After Disappointing Season

The San Diego Padres tried to reshape their starting rotation this offseason through low-value signings.

While Walking Buehler has been able to stay in the rotation all year — yielding a 5.07 ERA across 108.1 innings — the other two signings haven't exactly worked out.

Right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning, who signed a one-year deal that guaranteed him $4.25 million, is sporting a 6.65 ERA and has been moved to the bullpen.

Germán Márquez, who signed a one-year deal that guaranteed $1.75 million, had a 5.26 ERA across 53 innings and was also moved to the bullpen.

On Wednesday, Márquez was designated for assignment to make room for left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray on the active roster. This weekend, he was officially released to free agency.

Germán Márquez's Disappointing Padres Tenure

The Padres signed Márquez in free agency after he spent the first 10 years of his career in the National League West with the Colorado Rockies.

Márquez came to San Diego with a career 4.67 ERA in 203 appearances (200 starts). He was a one-time All-Star in 2021, but had an ERA of 6.70 in 26 starts in 2025.

However, the Padres hoped that getting him out of the hitter-friendly Coors Field could help him get back on track. Thus, he opened the season alongside Buehler in the team's Opening Day starting rotation.

Márquez had an up-and-down beginning to his Padres tenure. He allowed four earned runs in his first, third and fifth starts of the year. However, in his second and fourth starts, he pitched a total of 10.2 scoreless innings.

Márquez's sixth start was his worst, as he allowed seven runs on five hits and five walks in five innings. He then went on the injured list with forearm nerve inflammation, and missed the next two months.

The veteran right-hander returned on July 2, where he pitched three innings out of the bullpen. He then started the next four games, but only completed five innings once as part of San Diego's "pitching chaos" strategy.

His penultimate outing of the season was historic, as he pitched five shutout innings in relief and earned a rare five-inning save. Then, he allowed four runs in one inning on Aug. 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and was ultimately designated for assignment and eventually released.

What's Next for Germán Márquez?

Márquez will now head to free agency, where he'll be free to sign with another team. It's difficult to imagine him getting a legitimate opportunity with a contender this year given the way he's pitched.

Thus, it's more likely he signs a minor league deal either this month or in the offseason, looking to get back on track.

Márquez is still just 31 years old, so he should get another opportunity at the major league level, likely next season.

As for the Padres, they'll eat the rest of his salary as they turn their attention to trade deadline additions Ray and Casey Mize to fill the rotation.

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