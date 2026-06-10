Dodgers Officially Release Former Blue Jays, Giants Utility Man in Surprise Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers have released veteran utility man Tyler Fitzgerald, the team announced on Wednesday.

Fitzgerald was officially released by the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets, and his release opens up a spot on the 40-man roster.

It appears the open 40-man roster spot would be to add a catcher and move Will Smith to the injured list. Dalton Rushing is currently the only other catcher on the 40-man roster, and Smith hasn't played since Friday due to a stiff neck.

Dodgers Release Tyler Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald, 28, was acquired by the Dodgers in late April in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dodgers sent cash to Toronto for Fitzgerald as they added more organizational depth.

Across 24 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fitzgerald hit .293 with six home runs, 22 RBIs and an OPS of .998.

He mainly played at third base and in left field while also spending time at second base, shortstop and right field, showcasing his versatility.

He clearly figured something out with the Dodgers hitting coaches, which should help him find another job rather quickly.

The Dodgers likely felt they didn't need Fitzgerald with Tommy Edman gearing up to return from the injured list in the next week or so. They also likely needed to make room on the 40-man roster for a catcher.

Who is Tyler Fitzgerald?

Fitzgerald was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He was ranked as a top 30 prospect on the team in 2019 and again in 2024, while making his MLB debut in 2023.

After playing in just 10 games in 2023, he broke out in 2024. Across 96 games with the Giants, Fitzgerald hit .280 with 15 home runs, 34 RBIs and an OPS of .831.

Unfortunately, Fitzgerald then struggled in 2025, hitting just .217 with an OPS of .606 across 72 games.

He opened the 2026 season in Triple-A and was then designated for assignment in March and traded to the Blue Jays. After just six games in Triple-A with the Blue Jays, he was then traded to the Dodgers.

Now, he'll look for his next home in MLB.

Overall, across parts of 178 games at the MLB level, Fitzgerald has hit .252 with 21 home runs, 53 RBIs and an OPS of .739. He's spent time at every position except catcher (and that includes three mop-up pitching appearances).

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