The Canadian province of Saskatchewan has yielded exactly nine future MLB players. The University of British Columbia, an NAIA school, has produced one.

When the San Diego Padres drafted pitcher Garrett Hawkins in the ninth round of the 2021 draft, after the Saskatoon native was limited by Canadian COVID protocols in college, they knew he faced long odds to reach the big leagues.

Five years later, the Padres are still willing to bet on Hawkins.

Hawkins re-signed a minor league contract on Saturday, according to his official transactions log. The 26-year-old right-hander split the 2026 season between Triple-A El Paso and Double-A San Antonio, going 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA in 42 relief appearances overall.

Hawkins was eligible for free agency and could have signed with any other team. Instead, he'll run it back with the Padres, one year after he was selected to their 40-man roster and was ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the organization in MLB Pipeline's pre-season rankings.

For a moment, it appeared Hawkins' time in the organization might be done. He and right-handed pitcher JP Sears were not tendered contracts for 2027 earlier this month. That Hawkins re-signed so quickly suggests the Padres still liked his potential — just not enough to give him a 40-man roster spot. Twenty-nine other clubs might have felt the same.

Hawkins finished second in the advanced Class-A Midwest League in wins (eight), and seventh in games finished (20), in 2025. His eight saves ranked sixth in the league that year, earning Hawkins a spot on the Midwest League All-Star team.

Before he could become a candidate for a big-league promotion, Hawkins needed to acquit himself at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, which proved to be a challenge in 2026. Against Cactus League competition in spring training, Hawkins allowed seven hits, five walks and three runs in six innings (4.50 ERA).

Hawkins still faces an uphill climb to be considered a midseason call-up to the Padres' major league bullpen. But the fact that the front office wanted him back in the organization doesn't rule out the possibility that he could earn a look at some point in 2027.

When Hawkins makes his MLB debut, he'll be the first player from his home city of more than 300,000 to reach the big leagues.

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