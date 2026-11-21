The San Diego Padres non-tendered left-handed pitcher JP Sears and right-hander Garrett Hawkins on Friday ahead of the deadline for teams to tender contracts to their unsigned 40-man players.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, Sears was projected a salary of $2.8 million in 2027, while Hawkins hasn't yet qualified for arbitration. After not being offered a contract for the 2027 campaign, both players will hit free agency in search of their next homes.

As for the rest of the roster moves, the Padres avoided arbitration with right-handed pitchers Jhony Brito and Bryan Hoeing, signing them to one-year contracts. The Padres tendered contracts to their remaining arbitration-eligible players in catchers Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin, and right-handed pitchers Jeremiah Estrada and Mason Miller.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/gAZpXLrQDX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 21, 2026

Padres Non-Tender JP Sears and Garrett Hawkins

This past season, the 30-year-old Sears — who was a potential option to be the fifth starter in the rotation next year — posted a 4.68 ERA across 32.2 innings of work at the MLB level. Things weren't much better in Triple-A, as he put up a 7.49 ERA over 85.1 innings pitched (20 starts).

After Sears was acquired along with Miller at the 2025 trade deadline, he totaled a a 5.47 ERA in five MLB starts and a 3.29 ERA over four Triple-A starts for the Padres.

As for Hawkins, the 26-year-old put up a 5.46 ERA over 31.1 innings in Triple-A in 2026, and a 5.48 ERA across 23 innings in Double-A.

With all the pitching help that the Padres need, non-tendering two of their internal pitching options points to them looking elsewhere to bring in talent this offseason. President of baseball operations AJ Preller spoke earlier this month at the general manager meetings about that quest.

“The idea that we have a little bit of a blank canvas and have some flexibility, I think we see that as an opportunity,” Preller said. “There’s some good pitching available on the market. We have some good pitchers that we like here at Petco [Park] that are coming back for us.

“Every year we talk about it: You’ve got to be willing to revamp your pitching staff. This offseason will be no different. We’ll have some opportunity, I think, this offseason to build a staff that we think is a championship staff through free agency, trades and continuing to develop.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.