The San Diego Padres have made three signings this month, per the team's transaction log on MLB.com.

The Padres signed one shortstop and two pitchers as they look to build depth throughout the organization.

The Padres signed shortstop Raimundo De Los Santos and right-handed pitchers Angel Hernandez and Gerardo Salas. De Los Santos was assigned to High-A Fort Wayne, Hernandez to the Arizona Complex League and Salas to the Dominican Summer League.

All three signings were minor league deals.

Padres Sign Raimundo De Los Santos

De Los Santos, 21, spent the 2026 season with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, appearing in games at the Single-A, High-A and Double-A levels.

Overall, across 81 games, the 21-year-old hit .241 with four home runs, 29 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and an OPS of .682.

While listed as a shortstop, he also has plenty of experience playing second base and all three outfield spots, while getting limited action at first base and third base.

De Los Santos initially signed with the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2023. He was released in 2025 and joined the Blue Jays, where he spent the last two seasons.

Now, he'll join the High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps as he continues his professional baseball journey

Padres Sign Angel Hernandez

Hernandez, 22, spent three seasons with the Miami Marlins organization after being signed out of Mexico in 2022. He never came stateside, just playing in the Dominican Summer League before being released in November 2024.

Hernandez has been playing in Mexico, where he has a 2.89 ERA across 9.1 innings in the 2026-27 Mexican Pacific Winter League season. That was clearly enough for the Padres to give him an opportunity to join the team in the ACL.

Padres Sign Gerardo Salas

Salas, 23, has spent his entire professional career with the St. Louis Cardinals, who signed him as an international free agent out of Mexico in 2019.

Salas came stateside in 2023 and has been in High-A each of the last two years.

In 2026, the right-hander made 28 relief appearances, sporting a 5.17 ERA with 60 strikeouts over 62.2 innings. He also has been playing in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, where he has a 1.17 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 15.1 innings.

He'll join the DSL Padres Gold to open the 2027 season.

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