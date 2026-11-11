Padres Sign Free Agent Pitcher Coming Off 7.62 ERA Season in 2026

Each year, a handful of North American-born baseball players head to Asia to try and resuscitate their career overseas. Others come back, hoping for better results the second time around.

Ryan Weiss' comeback season was among the more forgettable attempts in 2026. The Illinois native spent the last two years in the KBO, the top professional league in Korea. He was lured back to affiliated baseball by the Houston Astros, who signed him last December to a one-year, $2.6 million contract plus a $5 million option for 2027.

The Astros pulled the plug on the experiment in June. Weiss posted a 7.62 ERA in only nine big league appearances before he was designated for assignment.

The 29-year-old right-hander had more success at Triple-A, fashioning a 5.42 ERA in 22 games (13 starts) for the Sugar Land Skeeters, then elected free agency in October.

Weiss wasn't a free agent for long. Tuesday, the Padres agreed to terms with Weiss on a one-year contract plus a 2028 option year. Financial terms have yet to be reported.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported that Weiss "had interest around the league" and a chance to return to the KBO.

Weiss struggled upon his return to the United States, but he saved his best for last. In four September games with Sugar Land, he allowed only three runs in 19.2 innings (1.37) ERA, walking four and striking out 24. He limited opponents to a .229/.289/.271 slash line and didn't allow a home run.

That late rally might explain why no teams were interested in assuming the terms of Weiss' contract when he was designated for assignment by the Astros earlier in the year, but found renewed interest as a free agent.

For a Padres team that could lose several key starters and relievers in free agency, Weiss has the potential to fill any number of roles on the staff next season.

The Padres don't need Weiss to be a top-of-the-rotation ace for the signing to be worthwhile. If he's a serviceable swingman, lower-cost (and healthier) alternative to Jason Adam, or even a No. 5 starter, he'll fill a hole on the Padres' existing depth chart.

The key will be for Weiss to carry over whatever he picked up in the final weeks of this season to 2027, whenever it begins.

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