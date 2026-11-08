Padres Veteran Pitcher Projected to Sign 3-Year, $45 Million Deal in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres have the tall task of essentially rebuilding their starting rotation this offseason, but at the same time, are presented with an opportunity to improve upon a group that combined for the fourth-fewest innings pitched in MLB last season.

A mix of injuries, setbacks amid long recoveries and oftentimes abysmal play from healthy arms resulted in the underwhelming output on the mound. As the offseason began, there were still two options that warranted clinging to as potential 2027 hurlers in Michael King (who had a pending player option) and Nick Pivetta (with a pending team option).

King unsurprisingly opted out of his player option to test free agency, and conversely, Pivetta's club option was surprisingly declined.

The case for King to return is clear, given he is coming off a career year on the mound across the most innings pitched in a season during his MLB tenure. However, he has been predicted to land a massive deal on the open market, making his opt-out financially sound.

Pivetta had a career year of his own in 2025, his first in San Diego, but after just four starts in 2026 missed nearly five months due to a flexor tendon strain.

He was off the mound for so long it triggered a clause in his contract that allowed the Padres to void the final two years and $32 million of his deal, which they did. When the Padres turned down that option, it came as a shock to many given Pivetta's prior dominance and the team-friendly nature of the contract, especially for a cost-efficient team like the Padres.

According to a contract prediction from ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, Pivetta's next contract might just be even more team-friendly.

Pivetta, who will be 34 when the 2027 season begins, was projected to ink a three-year, $45 million deal. In terms of average annual value, that's about $1 million less per season than if the Friars accepted his club option.

Just because the Padres declined the initial club option, it does not mean that a return has been ruled out.

Pivetta tossed a 2.87 ERA in 2025 across a career-high 181.2 innings of work (31 starts), totaling a bWAR of 5.0. He even finished sixth in the National League Cy Young award race.

When Pivetta was available in 2026, which ended up being for eight starts, he had an ERA of 2.86, along with a 3.52 mark in 7.2 postseason innings (two starts).

Pivetta may not be the centerpiece of a dominant rotation, but if he can give the Padres an innings output closer to 2025, he can help solve at least one of the 2027 rotation questions.

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