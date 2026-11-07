Padres Veteran Pitcher Projected to Sign $36 Million Deal in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres are looking to break through a three-year ceiling of 90-win seasons that ended in early playoff exits. After making the National League Championship Series in 2022, the Padres have yet to sniff an NL pennant.

It's been tough sledding for the Padres in terms of playoff success, but they'll look to end their drought finally. To do that, they'll need to have a successful offseason.

The Padres have a ton to address this offseason, and at the top of the list is starting pitching. San Diego's starting pitching was well below par in 2026, as that unit logged the fourth-fewest innings in MLB last season with a 4.42 rotation ERA.

Michael King led the way with 185 innings pitched and was far and away the most durable and reliable pitcher for the team. One player who didn't fall under that category in 2026 was Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta was as solid as he could be when he was on the mound; however, that was hardly the case in 2026. The 33-year-old's 2026 season was severely derailed and cut short by injuries.

Now Pivetta faces health questions heading into 2027.

Pivetta's future with the team is unclear after the team declined his $14 million team option. However, he could still be in line for a solid payday. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Pivetta is projected to sign a three-year deal for $36 million this offseason.

For what it's worth, the Padres declined what was a essentially a two-year, $32 million contract for Pivetta.

Can Nick Pivetta Get Back to His Cy Young Status?

Pivetta is a free agent this offseason after the Padres declined his $14 million team option. His player option for 2027 converted into a team option after he spent nearly five months on the injured list with a right elbow flexor strain during the 2026 season.

When Pivetta did play, he went 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 34.2 innings. In two playoff appearances for the Padres this past season, he allowed three earned runs across 7.2 innings (3.52 ERA).

Pivetta has spent the last two seasons with the Padres. He finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting after posting a 2.87 ERA, a career-high 190 strikeouts and a 0.98 WHIP in 31 starts and 181.2 innings in 2025.

While he's been solid when healthy, there are major questions surrounding his elbow heading into the 2027 season.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.