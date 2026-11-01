Padres Notes: Nick Pivetta Becomes Free Agent, Adrian Morejon Predicted to Leave, Michael King Contract Projection

The San Diego Padres have hit the ground running amid an offseason that should be among the most pivotal in the past few seasons. Due to the many free agents, potential trade pieces and talent outside of the organization, it is safe to say that the 2027 Padres roster will be far from identical to this past season's.

The first major decision the Padres made came on Saturday, when they declined the $14 million club option on Nick Pivetta, making him a free agent. Pivetta initially had a $14 million player option, but it converted to a team option after he spent 130 consecutive days on the injured list this year.

Now, he's a free agent, but could still return to San Diego on a new deal.

In other news, one of the biggest pieces that can very well define the offseason is left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon.

The 27-year-old is expected to cash in on an enormous deal this offseason, and despite his middle-reliever role, one that resembles that of an elite closer. He was recently predicted by a league insider to not return to the Friars in a move that would shake up the bullpen, but free up money to potentially spend elsewhere.

Speaking of potential spending, right-hander Michael King was predicted to fetch a $140 million contract this offseason. The 31-year-old recently opted out of the remaining two years and $58 million of his player option and is now a free agent, but spoke after the Padres' NLDS elimination about how much of a home the city and organization have been to him since his arrival.

"This is where we started a family," King said. "We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. But now I feel like I have a second home on the West Coast, so it's been awesome. And yeah, I hope to continue."

If King doesn't return to San Diego, a league insider relayed a potential replacement that addresses the sputtering rotation in the form of the reigning ALCS MVP.

Similar to King, Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Freddy Peralta is another free agent with ace potential and a price tag to match. Peralta had a 3.25 ERA after being traded to the Rays at the deadline, and continued his effectiveness with a 2.95 ERA across 21.1 innings in the postseason.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Predicted to Sign All-Star Pitcher, Lose Michael King and Adrian Morejon in Free Agency

Padres' Michael King Predicted to Sign Blockbuster $140 Million Deal in Free Agency

5 Padres Facing Critical Rule 5 Decisions

Padres Outfield Prospect Turning Heads With Dominant Arizona Fall League Play

Padres Tweets of the Day

An MLB insider believes the Padres will sign an All-Star starting pitcher, but lose two key players — Michael King and Adrian Morejon — in free agency👀👀



What are your offseason predictions for SD?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sXyrwom6lH — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 31, 2026

Have a happy Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/hQCOiFEoyr — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 31, 2026

FREE AGENT PROFILE: RAMON LAUREANO



The Padres need outfield help, and bringing Laureano back could be an option.



Coming off his injury-plagued 2026 season:



.203 AVG | .660 OPS

7 HR | 21 RBI

7 SB



2026 Salary: $6.5M

Projected Market AAV: $5–8M



Defense, power, and familiarity… — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 31, 2026

Padres free agent Michael King has been projected to sign a 5-year, $140 million deal this offseason👀👀



Would you want to the Padres give him that contract? Why or why not?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pajaW4uJA7 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 31, 2026

they just won Halloween tbh



(via @chrissylenguyen) pic.twitter.com/JMTtSiDSZ9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 31, 2026

The Padres will have some big decisions to make this offseason on prospects who would be eligible for the Rule 5 draft👀👀



Here's 5 players the team could add to the 40-man roster to protect them⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zOYwBpXLPw — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 31, 2026

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