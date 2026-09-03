Padres, Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Crucial Series in San Diego

The San Diego Padres are hosting the New York Yankees on Friday to begin a three-game series.

After losing seven of their last 10 games, the Padres are in desperate need of a change in momentum as they battle for a spot in the National League wild-card race.

As it stands, the Padres are a half-game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final spot in the wild-card. They hold a two-game lead over the Miami Marlins as the first team out of the playoffs.

The Yankees hold a comfortable lead in the American League wild-card race, with a 10-game cushion over the third-place Cleveland Guardians. They sit 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East.

As the Padres begin a daunting series against one of the league's top teams, here are the projected starters for the three-game series.

Padres vs Yankees Probable Pitchers

Friday, Sept. 4: RHP Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.66 ERA) vs. LHP Max Fried (4-4, 2.80 ERA)

Buehler had a solid August, with a 2-1 record and a 3.16 ERA. In his last outing against the Tampa Bay Rays, the 32-year-old gave up seven hits and three earned runs — including two homers — across five innings.

The veteran has been a steady arm in the rotation for the Padres, making 27 starts this season for a team missing several starters throughout the year.

Fried missed time this season with a bone bruise in his left elbow, but returned from the injured list last week, tossing just 3.2 innings while allowing three hits and one earned run. The 32-year-old hasn't allowed more than one earned run in each of his past four starts.

Saturday, Sept. 5: LHP Robbie Ray (11-7, 3.14 ERA) vs. LHP Carlos Rodón (4-3, 3.20)

Ray has proven to be a strong asset for the Padres after they acquired him via trade with the San Francisco Giants. Since landing in San Diego, Ray has started five games with a 1-1 record and a 3.42 ERA.

His most recent start was perhaps his best in a Padres uniform, holding the Rays to just three hits and one earned run across six innings.

Rodón has dealt with elbow inflammation this season and returned from a stint in the minor leagues on Aug. 19. Between his two starts since returning from the IL, Rodón has tossed 8.2 innings with five total hits and four earned runs.

Sunday, Sept. 6: RHP Michael King (9-9, 3.11 ERA) vs. TBD

King has been the Padres' best starter this season, making 28 starts with a 1.17 WHIP. He showed his commitment to working through tough innings in his most recent start, getting out of multiple jams across six scoreless frames against the Reds.

How to Watch Padres vs Yankees September 4-6

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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