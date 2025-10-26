Fernando Tatis Has 2-Word Message on Albert Pujols as Padres Manager: Report
The San Diego Padres are in the hunt for a new manager after Mike Shildt's abrupt retirement announcement following the end of the Friars' season.
Shildt had been at the helm for the last two seasons, leading the Padres to consecutive postseasons for the first time since 2005-06 and logging 90 or more wins in both seasons. The next Padres manager will have big shoes to fill, and will look to bring the Padres a World Series championship for the first time in their history.
The Padres have several options to pursue, however one name has stuck out over the past couple of weeks. Albert Pujols, who was a favorite for the Los Angeles Angels' managerial vacancy before they decided to look elsewhere, has generated a lot of attention in San Diego, and interviewed with the team on Wednesday.
Pujols has spent his career post-retirement surrounded by baseball, serving as a special assistant to the general manager for the Angels since 2023. He has also dabbled in managing internationally, leading Leones del Escogido of LIDOM to wins in the 2024-25 Serie Final and the 2025 Carribean series.
Pujols is among the hottest names on the market as a managerial candidate and one of the biggest names in baseball, so it's no wonder he's generating so much buzz this offseason. Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. also weighed in, expressing his desire to work with the future Hall of Famer.
"Of course!" Tatis said when asked if he would like to play under Pujols, via HOY Newspaper's Franklin Mirabal.
Tatis will be one of the Padres' most important players for 2026, and will look to improve on a middling 2025 season. The right fielder led the team with 5.9 bWAR, though his OPS dropped to .814 from the .833 mark he had in 2024.
He hit 25 home runs this season — tied for the most he's hit since missing 2022 — and had the second-highest on-base percentage of his career, .368.
While still a solid season, his 2025 campaign is a far cry from the MVP candidate the Padres had in 2020 and 2021, and he will look to return to that form under his new manager, whether ir be Pujols or not.
