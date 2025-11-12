Former Padres Outfielder, First-Round Pick Retires Immediately, Becomes MLB Coach

Former Padres outfielder Travis Jankowski was among a slate of new hires announced to Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker's staff on Wednesday.

More news: Padres Make Big Decision on Michael King, Dylan Cease Ahead of Free Agency

Jankowski will be the Rangers' first base coach, effectively ending his major league playing career after 11 seasons.

Jankowski, 34, was the 44th overall pick of the 2012 draft by the Padres out of SUNY-Stony Brook. He played five of his 11 major league seasons (2015-19) in a San Diego uniform.

Jankowski made his major league debut on Aug. 21, 2015 against the St. Louis Cardinals. He recorded his first hit, a single against John Lackey, in his first plate appearance. Facing Lackey again in his next at-bat, Jankowski singled again, this time driving in a run.

Jankowski would go 2-for-4 in each of his first two games as a Padre, but eventually settled into a role as a frequent fourth outfielder, pinch runner, and defensive specialist.

More news: Padres Key Reliever Has Made Decision on Player Option for 2026 Season

In 2016, Jankowski played a career-high 131 games, establishing himself as one of the fastest players in MLB. He stole 30 bases, ranking among the National League leaders, and became a fan favorite for his aggressive baserunning and highlight-reel defense in the outfield.

After missing much of 2017 with a foot fracture, Jankowski bounced back in 2018, hitting .259 with 24 stolen bases in 117 games. His perseverance and speed again made him a valuable role player and a spark plug at the top of the lineup.

Though never a star, Jankowski’s work ethic, hustle, and positivity made him a respected teammate and fan favorite in San Diego.

The Padres traded Jankowski to the Cincinnati Reds after the 2019 season for international slot bonus money. He persevered as a journeyman with the Reds (2020), Philadelphia Phillies (2021), New York Mets (2021, 2025), Seattle Mariners (2022), Rangers (2023-24), Chicago White Sox (2025) and Tampa Bay Rays (2025) over 11 seasons at the major league level.

The Mets outrighted Jankowski to their Triple-A affiliate in July. He elected free agency and went unsigned over the remainder of the 2025 season.

Jankowski finishes his career with a .236 batting average, 11 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 104 stolen bases in 706 career games.

In Texas, Jankowski is reunited with the franchise that gave him a World Series ring in 2023. Jankowski's two-hit, two-RBI game in Game 4 of the World Series was among the late-career highlights of his MLB journey.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.