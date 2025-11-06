Padres Make Big Decision on Michael King, Dylan Cease Ahead of Free Agency
The San Diego Padres are extending qualifying offers to pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King, according to a new report.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported King and Cease are among the 13 eligible major league players who received the qualifying offer — a one-year, $22 million contract for 2026.
Both pitchers are expected to decline the qualifying offer and head to the free agent market. ESPN's Jesse Rogers was first to report the Padres were tendering a qualifying offer to King.
King, 30, became eligible to receive the qualifying offer when he declined his end of a mutual option for 2026. The option would have paid him $3.75 million.
The right-hander became a full-time starter in San Diego, making 30 starts for the first time in his career in 2024. He finished his first season with the Padres with a 2.95 ERA, striking out 201 batters through 173.2 innings pitched. He finished seventh in National Leaue Cy Young Award voting.
In 2025, King battled a thoracic nerve issue and a knee injury that limited him to 15 starts. He was even better than he was in 2024 before landing on the injured list, posting a 2.59 ERA through his first 10 starts of the season.
King pitched one inning in the Padres' Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs, striking out three batters and just allowing one hit.
Cease posted a 4.55 ERA in 32 starts this year. He allowed a career-high 21 home runs but proved as durable and deceptive as ever, making 32 starts and exceeding 200 strikeouts for the fifth consecutive season.
In spite of his relatively high ERA and 8-12 record, Cease is likely to command a hefty contract on the free agent market. No major league pitcher is as durable as Cease, who doesn't turn 30 until December.
If King and Cease reject their qualifying offers as expected, the Padres can re-sign both pitchers as free agents. If they sign elsewhere, San Diego will receive a 2026 draft pick as compensation (either after Competitive Balance Round B, or after the completion of the fourth round, depending on the Padres' competitive balance tax payroll calculation).
Losing King and Cease would leave the Padres in position to replace two-fifths of their starting rotation. Nick Pivetta is returning, along with Randy Vasquez and Joe Musgrove, who missed all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery.
But in light of Yu Darvish's elbow surgery, the Padres have few other experienced starters in their organization. Their rotation could have a very new look in 2026.
